ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Free Fire Redeem Codes For May 4; Get Justice Fighter, Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

    By
    |

    Free Fire has emerged as one of the most popular battle royale games in India, especially after the PUBG ban. Free Fire redeem codes for May 4 are available now, bringing in several new upgrades and rewards for free. The Free Fie redeem codes for today bring in Justice Fighter, Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate, and more.

    Free Fire Redeem Codes For May 4

     

    Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained

    Garena Free Fire offers several character upgrades, rewards, starter kits, and so on - which can be purchased within the game using Free Fire diamonds. However, there's a way to get them for free using the redeem codes. As the name suggests, the Free Fire redeem codes help to get these rewards for free, without having to spend the Free Fire diamonds.

    The Free Fire redeem codes for May 4 are available now, giving users Justice Fighter, Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate, and more. Additionally, gamers have access to redeem codes that get you a free starter's pack, firefighter's loot crate, 50,000 Free Fire diamonds, and several such upgrades.

    Steps To Get Free Fire Redeem Codes

    The redeem codes can't be accessed directly from the Free Fire game and there are a couple of steps to follow to get the Free Fire redeem codes. Here are steps to get it:

    Step 1: Open the official Free Fire Redeem Website or click on this link reward.ff.garena.com/en.

    Step 2: Log in to your Free Fire account using either Google, VK, Facebook, Apple, or Huawei account.

    Step 3: Next, enter the Free Fire redeem codes of your choice in the dialog box. Ensure you enter the 12 digital correctly and press okay. The rewards and upgrades will arrive directly in the game in the mail section. You can claim the rewards by going to the Free Fire game app and collect the rewards.

     

    Free Fire Redeem Codes For May 4

    We've made things easy and brought in the entire Free Fire redeem codes for today right here. Here are the Free Fire redeem codes for May 4:

    XJDJ-GFVD-FKVH

    XKDN-98ND-DMNJ

    CDDF-DGCD-FGTD

    JDCJ-FJGG-DSHO

    DJHD-GSDU-EHJP

    JHND-CXSD-DDGF

    XFDD-GDFG-BBBB

    SSFF-EGBF-BHFG

    DJHN-DSBB-BGFR

    KILO-LOJH-UYOP

    JCDK-CNJE-5RTR

    3RXG-5T54-4E3E

    FDDF- VVVF-DCDD

    EDXX-DSZS-SDFG

    VDGF-CVBF-DGVD

    VFGV-JMCK-DMHN

    NDJD-FBGJ-FJFK

    KLLP-DJHD-DBJD

    HDFH-DNBH-NDJL

    VFHH-NCBU-SADF

    MNHG-OLDU-AXDV

    BMNC-EDHC-SENC

    KCKD-DXDD-GVGV

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: free fire gaming apps news
    Story first published: Tuesday, May 4, 2021, 9:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 4, 2021

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X