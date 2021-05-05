Just In
- 4 hrs ago Up To 30% Off On Laptops: Amazon Discount Offer On Dell, Lenovo Apple, Asus And More Laptops
-
- 15 hrs ago DoT Allows Reliance Jio And Airtel To Conduct 5G Trials In India
- 15 hrs ago Infinix Note 10 Pro With 5,000mAh Battery Launching On May 13; Arriving In India?
- 16 hrs ago Facebook Stalker Alert: How To Catch And Stop Stalkers On Facebook
Don't Miss
- Finance GST Evasion: DGGI Recovers Rs 74.86 Crore From Tobacco Manufacturer
- News From China face off to the fight against COVID-19, how the IAF is doing India proud
- Sports Manchester City 2-0 Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 agg: Mahrez double takes Pep's men to Istanbul final
- Movies Karan Patel Comments On Kangana Ranaut’s Tweet On Oxygen Plants, Calls Her A Hilarious Stand-Up Comedian
- Automobiles Bike Sales Report For April 2021 In India: TVS Records Over 2,38,000 Units Sales
- Education ICSI CS Exams Postponed For June 2021 Session
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In West Bengal In May
- Lifestyle ‘Lip Wings’ Are The New Makeup Trend That’s Going Viral And Here’s How You Can Nail It!
Free Fire Redeem Codes For May 5 Brings Unleash Inhibition Backpack, A124 Bobblehead
Garena Free Fire brings in rewards, upgrades, and benefits on its game. One can get these for free using the Free Fire redeem codes. To note, the Free Fire redeem codes for May 5 are available now, which brings to you the Unleash Inhibition Backpack, A124 Bobblehead, and more. Here's how to get it.
What Are Free Fire Redeem Codes?
Before diving into the details, let's first understand what are Free Fire redeem codes. The popular battle royale game offers several character upgrades, rewards, starter kits, and so on - which can be purchased within the game using Free Fire diamonds. But you can get them for free with the Free Fire redeem codes.
The Free Fire redeem codes are made up of 11 or 12 characters consisting of alphabets and numbers. As noted, the Free Fire redeem codes for May 5 bring in Unleash Inhibition Backpack, A124 Bobblehead, and more. Gamers also stand a chance to get a free starter's pack, firefighter's loot crate, 50,000 Free Fire diamonds, and several such upgrades.
How To Get Free Fire Redeem Codes
The redeem codes can't be accessed directly from the Free Fire game and there are a couple of steps to follow to get the Free Fire redeem codes. Here are the steps to get it. Firstly, open the official Free Fire Redeem Website or click on this link reward.ff.garena.com/en. Next, log in to your Free Fire account using either Google, VK, Facebook, Apple, or Huawei account.
Once done, the page refreshes and you'll need to enter the Free Fire redeem codes in the dialog box.
Ensure you enter the codes correctly and press okay. The rewards and upgrades will arrive directly in the game in the mail section. You can claim the rewards by going to the Free Fire game app and collect the rewards.
Free Fire Redeem Codes For May 5
We've made things easy and brought in the entire Free Fire redeem codes for today right here. Here are the Free Fire redeem codes for May 5:
FFES-PORT-SSQA
UV1Q-N0QG-G9OB
K1KK-7Y7R-N1FT
66QS-ZD5Z-EMHH
O1W9-PGX1-3WO8
8JQT-2WZE-UNKF
C24I-NWB3-YFPD
FU5O-PKTT-56LP
P0E1-2EY4-1QCS
LXXE-P7XZ-Q5KT
RNTW-4A2T-MCVU
O8Y0-P7BZ-150T
Q1RC-5NPZ-2C2F
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
22,999
-
24,020
-
22,995
-
21,546
-
14,360
-
22,995
-
24,999
-
9,999
-
9,940
-
15,999