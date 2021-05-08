Just In
Free Fire Redeem Codes For May 8; Get Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate, More
Free Fire redeem codes for May 8 are available now, bringing in several upgrades and rewards for free. The redeem codes, like always, brings in several new rewards like a loot crate, a free pet, and even free diamonds to make in-game purchases. If you're looking to up your gaming performance on Free Fire, you can use these redeem codes.
Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained
Garena Free Fire has emerged as one of the most popular battle royale games with a peak number of downloads. The game offers several character upgrades, rewards, starter kits, and so on that can be purchased within the game using Free Fire diamonds. However, one can also get these for free using the Free Fire redeem codes.
The Free Fire redeem codes bring in several rewards for free like 4x MP40, Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate, free starter's pack, firefighter's loot crate, 50,000 Free Fire diamonds, and more. As noted, the Free Fire redeem codes for May 8 brings in all of these rewards and upgrades as well as the Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate for free.
Steps To Get Free Fire Redeem Codes
The Free Fire redeem codes consist of 11 or 12 characters consisting of alphabets and numbers and should be entered correctly. Here are the steps to get the Free Fire redeem codes for May 8. Firstly, open the official Free Fire Redeem Website or click on this link reward.ff.garena.com/en.
Next, log in to your Free Fire account using either Google, VK, Facebook, Apple, or Huawei account. Now, you need to enter the Free Fire redeem codes in the dialog box. The rewards and upgrades will arrive directly in the game in the mail section. You can claim the rewards by going to the Free Fire game app and collect the rewards.
Free Fire Redeem Codes For May 8
As noted, the main code for today is 8QW6TDX2D8A4 and it brings in the Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate. Here are the Free Fire redeem codes for May 8.
FFIC33NTEUKA
FFICYZJZM4BZ
FFIC65E269TQ
FFICRF854MZT
FFIC34N6LLLL
FFICZTBCUR4M
FFIC9PG5J5YZ
FFICWFKZGQ6Z
FFBATJSLDCCS
FFBBCVQZ4MW
