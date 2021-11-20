Free Fire Redeem Codes For November 20; How To Claim Free Pickup Truck And More News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Free Fire redeem codes for November 20 are available now, bringing with it a new list of rewards and other exciting benefits. To note, the Free Fire redeem code for today brings in a free pickup truck, fancy ride, custom room card, and much more. Here's everything you need to know about the Free Fire redeem codes and the steps to claim them.

Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today

FFICJGW9NKYT: Pickup Truck - Fancy Ride, Custom Room Card, Mag-7 Executioner, and FFIC Gold Token

FFMC56VHCLSK: Fight or Flight Loot Box

FFMC4YD7BQ3A: 4x Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate

FFMCNCQYWUG6: Black Dragon backpack

Q67D37Y5H9RW: 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

R9UVPEYJOXZX: 3x Weapon Royale Voucher

FFGYBGFDAPQO: Free Fire diamonds

BBHUQWPO1111UY: Diamond Royale Voucher

DDFRTY1111POUYT: Free Pet

FFGTYUO11POKH: Justin Fighter and Vandals Rebellions Loot Crate

FFMCLJESSCR7: 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

FFMC5GZ8S3JC: 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate

XUW3FNK7AV8N: 2x Custom Room Cards

FFMC6UR5ZNJQ: Old Fashioned Weapon Loot Crate

XLMMVSBNV6YC: 2x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

FFMC2SJLKXSB: 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate

LH3DHG87XU5U: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher, 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

PACJJTUA29UU: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

DDFRTY1616POUYT> Free Pet

FFGYBGFDAPQO> Free Fire Diamonds

FFGTYUO16POKH> Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

BBHUQWPO1616UY> Diamond Royale Voucher

MJTFAER8UOP16> 80,000 diamond codes

SDAWR88YO16UB> free dj alok character

NHKJU88TREQW> Titian mark gun skins

MHOP8YTRZACD> Paloma Character

BHPOU81616NHDF> Elite Pass and Free Top Up

ADERT8BHKPOU> Outfit

How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?

As one can see, the Free Fire redeem codes are made up of alphabets and numbers. Hence, it should be entered accurately while redeeming them. To note, most of these rewards and benefits can be bought at the Free Fire store. But they can be quite expensive and could drain out your collected Free Fire diamonds.

On the other hand, the Free Fire redeem codes bring these rewards for free. Here are the steps to claim these rewards:

Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption site or click on this link.

Step 2: Log in using your Facebook, Google, Huawei, Apple, or VK id.

Step 3: Next, enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice. Make sure you enter the codes correctly here.

Step 4: The rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section, where you need to claim it before it expires.

