Just In
Don't Miss
- Movies Kurup Box Office 8 Days Collections: Dulquer Salmaan Starrer Crosses 75-Crore Mark Worldwide!
- Finance Stock To Buy: Heavy Engineering Stock With A 45% Upside Potential
- News Repeal of farm laws: Congress to hold victory rallies across country today
- Sports ATP Finals: Novak Djokovic ends group with straight-sets win over Norrie
- Education JMI CDOE Admissions 2021: Register For Jamia Millia Islamia Diploma, Online UG PG Programs Before November 30
- Lifestyle Genelia Deshmukh’s Understated Or Festive Saree; Which Saree Of Hers Do You Like?
- Travel Best Winter Places In India To Go With Kids
- Automobiles Mercedes AMG A45 S Launched In India At Rs 79.5 Lakhs
Free Fire Redeem Codes For November 20; How To Claim Free Pickup Truck And More
Free Fire redeem codes for November 20 are available now, bringing with it a new list of rewards and other exciting benefits. To note, the Free Fire redeem code for today brings in a free pickup truck, fancy ride, custom room card, and much more. Here's everything you need to know about the Free Fire redeem codes and the steps to claim them.
Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today
FFICJGW9NKYT: Pickup Truck - Fancy Ride, Custom Room Card, Mag-7 Executioner, and FFIC Gold Token
FFMC56VHCLSK: Fight or Flight Loot Box
FFMC4YD7BQ3A: 4x Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate
FFMCNCQYWUG6: Black Dragon backpack
Q67D37Y5H9RW: 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate
R9UVPEYJOXZX: 3x Weapon Royale Voucher
FFGYBGFDAPQO: Free Fire diamonds
BBHUQWPO1111UY: Diamond Royale Voucher
DDFRTY1111POUYT: Free Pet
FFGTYUO11POKH: Justin Fighter and Vandals Rebellions Loot Crate
FFMCLJESSCR7: 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
FFMC5GZ8S3JC: 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate
XUW3FNK7AV8N: 2x Custom Room Cards
FFMC6UR5ZNJQ: Old Fashioned Weapon Loot Crate
XLMMVSBNV6YC: 2x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
FFMC2SJLKXSB: 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate
LH3DHG87XU5U: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher, 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
PACJJTUA29UU: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
DDFRTY1616POUYT> Free Pet
FFGYBGFDAPQO> Free Fire Diamonds
FFGTYUO16POKH> Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate
BBHUQWPO1616UY> Diamond Royale Voucher
MJTFAER8UOP16> 80,000 diamond codes
SDAWR88YO16UB> free dj alok character
NHKJU88TREQW> Titian mark gun skins
MHOP8YTRZACD> Paloma Character
BHPOU81616NHDF> Elite Pass and Free Top Up
ADERT8BHKPOU> Outfit
How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?
As one can see, the Free Fire redeem codes are made up of alphabets and numbers. Hence, it should be entered accurately while redeeming them. To note, most of these rewards and benefits can be bought at the Free Fire store. But they can be quite expensive and could drain out your collected Free Fire diamonds.
On the other hand, the Free Fire redeem codes bring these rewards for free. Here are the steps to claim these rewards:
Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption site or click on this link.
Step 2: Log in using your Facebook, Google, Huawei, Apple, or VK id.
Step 3: Next, enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice. Make sure you enter the codes correctly here.
Step 4: The rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section, where you need to claim it before it expires.
-
1,29,900
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
37,877
-
21,033
-
19,345
-
21,018
-
20,190
-
5,882
-
27,707
-
19,348
-
16,061
-
10,180