    Free Fire Redeem Codes For November 20; How To Claim Free Pickup Truck And More

    Free Fire redeem codes for November 20 are available now, bringing with it a new list of rewards and other exciting benefits. To note, the Free Fire redeem code for today brings in a free pickup truck, fancy ride, custom room card, and much more. Here's everything you need to know about the Free Fire redeem codes and the steps to claim them.

     
    Free Fire Redeem Codes For November 20: How To Claim Rewards?

    Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today

    FFICJGW9NKYT: Pickup Truck - Fancy Ride, Custom Room Card, Mag-7 Executioner, and FFIC Gold Token
    FFMC56VHCLSK: Fight or Flight Loot Box
    FFMC4YD7BQ3A: 4x Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate
    FFMCNCQYWUG6: Black Dragon backpack
    Q67D37Y5H9RW: 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate
    R9UVPEYJOXZX: 3x Weapon Royale Voucher
    FFGYBGFDAPQO: Free Fire diamonds
    BBHUQWPO1111UY: Diamond Royale Voucher
    DDFRTY1111POUYT: Free Pet
    FFGTYUO11POKH: Justin Fighter and Vandals Rebellions Loot Crate
    FFMCLJESSCR7: 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
    FFMC5GZ8S3JC: 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate
    XUW3FNK7AV8N: 2x Custom Room Cards
    FFMC6UR5ZNJQ: Old Fashioned Weapon Loot Crate
    XLMMVSBNV6YC: 2x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
    FFMC2SJLKXSB: 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate
    LH3DHG87XU5U: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher, 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
    PACJJTUA29UU: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
    DDFRTY1616POUYT> Free Pet
    FFGYBGFDAPQO> Free Fire Diamonds
    FFGTYUO16POKH> Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate
    BBHUQWPO1616UY> Diamond Royale Voucher
    MJTFAER8UOP16> 80,000 diamond codes
    SDAWR88YO16UB> free dj alok character
    NHKJU88TREQW> Titian mark gun skins
    MHOP8YTRZACD> Paloma Character
    BHPOU81616NHDF> Elite Pass and Free Top Up
    ADERT8BHKPOU> Outfit

    How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?

    As one can see, the Free Fire redeem codes are made up of alphabets and numbers. Hence, it should be entered accurately while redeeming them. To note, most of these rewards and benefits can be bought at the Free Fire store. But they can be quite expensive and could drain out your collected Free Fire diamonds.

    On the other hand, the Free Fire redeem codes bring these rewards for free. Here are the steps to claim these rewards:

    Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption site or click on this link.

    Step 2: Log in using your Facebook, Google, Huawei, Apple, or VK id.

     

    Step 3: Next, enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice. Make sure you enter the codes correctly here.

    Step 4: The rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section, where you need to claim it before it expires.

    free fire gaming news
    Saturday, November 20, 2021
