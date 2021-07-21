ENGLISH

    Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today; Get Diamond Royale Voucher, Weapon Royale Voucher, More

    By
    |

    Free Fire redeem codes for today, July 21, are available now. The codes are a gateway to access all the rewards, upgrades, and other benefits of the popular battle royale game. For those looking to up your game, the Garena Free Fire redeem codes or the FF rewards codes are an easy way to do so. Here's everything you need to know about the FF redeem codes.

     

    Free Fire Redeem Codes Bring Diamond Royale Voucher, More


    What Are Free Fire Redeem Codes?

    Garena Free Fire has several options to customize your gaming experience. For instance, you can get fancy Free Fire nicknames. You can also get several upgrades, rewards, and benefits like weapon loot crates, character upgrades, skins, free pets, and much more. Generally, you would need to spend the in-game currency to get these rewards.

    However, the Free Fire redeem codes come in here. They are free and easy to claim. They also offer several rewards that gamers can choose from. For instance, one can claim 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate, 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate, Diamond Royale Voucher, Justin fighter, vandals rebellions loot create, and more.

    Free Fire Redeem Codes For July 21

    Here's the list of Free Fire redeem codes for today, working for the Indian server.

    • 4ST1 ZTBE 2RP9 for Street Boy Bundle
    • FFMC LJES SCR7 for 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
    • FFMC 5GZ8 S3JC for 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate
    • FFMC 6UR5 ZNJQ for Old Fashioned Weapon Loot Crate
    • FFMC 2SJL KXSB for 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate
    • XLMM VSBN V6YC for 2x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
    • PACJ JTUA 29UU for 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
    • XUW3 FNK7 AV8N for 2x Custom Room Cards
    • LH3D HG87 XU5U for 1x Diamond Royale Voucher and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
    • DDFRTY1111POUYT for a free pet
    • FFGYBGFDAPQO for Free Fire diamonds
    • FFGTYUO11POKH for Justin fighter and vandals rebellions loot create
    • BBHUQWPO1111UY for diamond royale voucher
    • R9UVPEYJOXZX for 3x Weapon Royale Voucher

    How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?

    Step 1: Firstly, open the Garena Free Fire rewards website or directly click on the link to rewards.ff.garena.com

     

    Step 2: Log in using Google, Huawei, Apple, VK, or Facebook accounts.

    Step 3: Once done, the page reloads where you need to enter the FF reward code of your choice. Make sure you enter the 12-digit code accurately here.

    Step 4: Lastly, the rewards will directly appear in the in-game mail section, where you need to claim it before it expires.

    Read More About: free fire gaming apps news
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 21, 2021, 9:36 [IST]
