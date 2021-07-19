Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today India Server; Get Street Boy Bundle, Weapon Loot Crates, More News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today are available now, bringing with it several benefits, rewards, and upgrades. For instance, the FF rewards codes bring in rewards like street boy bundle, flaming red weapon loot crate, and so on. Here's everything you need to know about the Free Fire redeem codes for today in India.

Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained

If you're a pro-player, you'd likely know most details about the Free Fire redeem codes. However, rookie gamers, here are the details for you. Free Fire is one of the most downloaded battle royale games today. The game offers several upgrades and benefits, which generally need to be purchased using Free Fire diamonds.

However, the Free Fire redeem codes come in handy here. You can claim several rewards, benefits, and upgrades using these redeem codes. The best part is, you'll get them all for free. Here are the Free Fire redeem codes for today:

Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today

4ST1 ZTBE 2RP9 for Street Boy Bundle

FFMC LJES SCR7 for 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

FFMC 5GZ8 S3JC for 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate

FFMC 6UR5 ZNJQ for Old Fashioned Weapon Loot Crate

FFMC 2SJL KXSB for 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate

XLMM VSBN V6YC for 2x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

PACJ JTUA 29UU for 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

XUW3 FNK7 AV8N for 2x Custom Room Cards

LH3D HG87 XU5U for 1x Diamond Royale Voucher and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

DDFRTY1111POUYT for free pet

FFGYBGFDAPQO for Free Fire diamonds

FFGTYUO11POKH for Justin fighter and vandals rebellions loot create

BBHUQWPO1111UY for diamond royale voucher

R9UVPEYJOXZX for 3x Weapon Royale Voucher

Steps To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes

The above-mentioned codes will get you the rewards and here are the steps to claim them:

Step 1: Firstly, open the Garena Free Fire rewards website or directly click on the link to rewards.ff.garena.com

Step 2: Log in using Google, Huawei, Apple, VK, or Facebook accounts.

Step 3: Once done, the page reloads where you need to enter the FF reward code of your choice. Make sure you enter the 12-digit code accurately here.

Step 4: Lastly, the rewards will directly appear in the in-game mail section, where you need to claim it before it expires.

