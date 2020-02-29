Game Developers Conference 2020 Cancelled: No PS5 Or Xbox Series X News oi-Karan Sharma

First, MWC 2020 and now GDC (Game Developers Conference) 2020 has officially announced that the event is called off and there is no event happening this at the decided date citing concern over coronavirus outbreak. GDC 2020 also faced the same issue what MWC faced, a series of brands and companies including the big ones like Facebook, Microsoft, and Sony removed their participation from the event due to coronavirus. The event was scheduled between March 16 and 20.

In the blog post the company announced, "As everyone has been reminding us, great things happen when the community comes together and connects at GDC. For this reason, we fully intend to host a GDC event later in the summer. We will be working with our partners to finalize the details and will share more information about our plans in the coming weeks."

The announcement was made a few hours after another case of coronavirus reported in California. This is not the only event which has been cancelled in this month. Facebook's f8 developer event and the Geneva Motor Show were also cancelled due to the same reason.

The ones who were planning to attend the event will receive an email which will arrive with information about the refunds for passes and hotel bookings. According to mail, the refunds will be processed within 4-6 weeks.

This is very sad news for gaming enthusiast because all of them must be waiting for this event to witness some new game title launches. Sony and Microsoft were also expected to showcase their next-generation console at the event.

The cancellation of the GDC 2020 suggests that the console and game fans need to be patient because it might take more time to witness the launch of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. However, there is still a hope that the event might be taking place at the end of the summers.

