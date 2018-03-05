Games coming to PlayStation 4 this week

DJMax Respect

DJMax Respect is a rhythm action game which is primarily developed by Rocky Studio in co-operation along with Neowiz MUCA for the PlayStation 4. The game is published by Neowiz Gamesand released in Asia & Korea back in July 2017. There are also plans to release the game in North America, Europe and Japan. It is a reboot and the latest installment of the DJMax series.

Fear Effect Sedna

Fear Effect Sedna is an upcoming indie role-playing video game which is developed by Sushee and published by Forever Entertainment under license from Square Enix Collective. The game's development was funded via a Kickstarter campaign. It is the third instalment in the Fear Effect series and will be released on March 6, 2018, for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition

Final Fantasy XV is the fifteenth main installment in the main Final Fantasy series. The game was released back in November 29, 2016 for the PlayStation4. Final Fantasy VV is the first action-role playing game in the main series and the first single player Final Fantasy game to be released with the "games as a service" model receiving numerous free updates as well as paid DLC and seasonal events

Frantics

Frantics is all about 15 whacky mini-games for up to four players, where you're competing in everything from frenetic action arena brawls to strategic turn based competitions.

Exclusive to PS4, this PlayLink game challenges you to win more ‘crowns' than your friends. Put your DUALSHOCK 4 wireless controllers to the side - here you can simply use your smart device to swipe, tilt, shake, flick and snap your way to victory.

Life is strange: Before the storm

: Life Is Strange: Before the Storm is an episodic graphic adventure video game which is developed by Deck Nine and published by Square Enix. The three episodes were released for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in late 2017. It is the second entry in the Life Is Strange series, set as a prequel to the first game, focusing on sixteen-year-old Chloe Price and her relationship with schoolmate Rachel Amber. Gameplay concerns itself mostly with the use of branching dialogues.

Midnight deluxe

According to Petite Games, Midnight Deluxe will feature 70 levels, with 28 remade levels from Midnight 1 and 2 as well as 14 brand new levels.

Guide the little square shaped fairy called Midnight through the levels and earn 3-star ratings by completing each level with the fewest possible moves. But watch out as the world is full of danger with spikes, circular saws and other dangerous objects.

One Eyed Kutkh

It is a space adventure game based on the fairy tales of the far North. A single traveler on his way home crashes on a mysterious planet. To continue his journey he will have to get to the ninth heaven, deceive the Sun and the Moon and steal their space-boats

Your less than 4GB Android smartphone cannot handle these games!

Way of the Passive Fist

Way of the Passive Fist is a colorful arcade brawler. You can Parry, dodge and dash to outwit and outlast your enemies on a desolate planet ruled by raiders, mutants and fanatical sun worshipers.