Games coming to PlayStation Plus in March 2018

Bloodborne

Bloodborne- is an action role-playing video game which is developed by FromSoftware and published by Sony Computer Entertainment for PlayStation 4. The game was officially announced at Sony's Electronic Entertainment Expo 2014 conference, the game was released worldwide in March 2015. Bloodborne follows the player character, the Hunter, through the decrepit Gothic, Victorian era inspired city of Yharnam, whose inhabitants have been afflicted with an abnormal blood-borne disease. Upon mysteriously awakening in Yharnam during the night of "The Hunt", the Hunter seeks out something known only as "Paleblood" for reasons unknown. The Hunter begins to unravel Yharnam's intriguing mysteries while hunting down its many terrifying beasts. Eventually, the Hunter's objective is to locate and terminate the source of the plague, and escape the nightmare.

Ratchet and clank

It is is a 2003 3D platform video game which is developed by Insomniac Games and published by Sony Computer Entertainment for the PlayStation . The game follows Ratchet and Clank, joined by newcomer Angela Cross, as they attempt to unravel a conspiracy behind a mysterious "pet project", orchestrated by the shadowy MegaCorp.

Legend of Kay

Legend of Kay is a video game about a young warrior who tries to save his once-peaceful island from the gorillas and rats who have conquered it.

The game received positive reviews to the point a version of this game was developed for the Nintendo DS by Firehazard Studio. It was released on May 28, 2010 in Europe, in North America on June 14, and in Australia on August 26

Mighty No.9

This is an action-platform video game which is developed by Comcept, in conjunction with Inti Creates, and published by Deep Silver. The creation of the game was based on the online crowdfunding website Kickstarter[3] and incorporated heavy input from the public. Mighty No. 9 closely resembles the early Mega Manseries in both gameplay and character design, which project lead Keiji Inafune worked on, and is considered its spiritual successor

Claire: Extended Cut

Lost and surrounded by unknown horrors, a teenage girl and her overprotective dog seek passage through the darkness, not only trying to survive, but find their way back home.

Bombing Busters

Have a blast! Bomb oodles of nasty critters in a series of 30 wicked mazes! Defeat hellish bosses in heroic fights! Play solo or against other players in merciless battles! Embark on a hilarious journey with the witty Dr. Wallow to conquer the galaxy in this explosively fun arcade game!