Gaming tournament turns into a massacre; 3 dead, 11 injured

A video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida turned into a tragic event when a gunman open fired at the crowd. Three people lost their lives, while 11 were injured, law enforcement officials said.

David Katz, 24, believed to be the shooter, was among the three dead people, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said during a news conference. There were no additional suspects responsible for the shooting, he added. Williams declined to discuss the possible motive of the shooter, but Los Angeles Times reports that the shooter was among the gamers who competed but lost. The identities of the victims weren't disclosed.

The shooting took place at the Jacksonville Landing marketplace in downtown Jacksonville during the Madden 19 Tournament at the GLHF Game Bar inside the Chicago Pizza restaurant. The gunshots could be heard on a live stream from the event.

The tournament was the first of four planned qualifier events the players could move the final round scheduled for October in Las Vegas. EA Sport, the publisher of the Madden game is yet to reveal the plans for the remaining three events.

Complexity Gaming, a professional gaming team, had a member present at the event. One Madden player, Young Drini, is away from the scene and safe, reported Complexity.

An update from the Jacksonville Madden event:



There appears to have been a shooting at the event, and @YoungDrini was grazed in the hand. He is away from the scene and safe. — compLexity Gaming (@compLexity) August 26, 2018

Drini also took to Twitter about being thankful for his life after the incident.

I will never take anything for granted ever again. Life can be cut short in a second — Drini Gjoka (@YoungDrini) August 26, 2018

EA Sports also issued a statement on Twitter expressing its condolences towards the people involved.

We are aware of an incident at a sanctioned Madden Championship Series competition in Jacksonville. We are working with authorities to gather facts at this stage. — EA SPORTS Madden NFL (@EAMaddenNFL) August 26, 2018