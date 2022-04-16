ENGLISH

    Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For April 16: Exciting Freebies And Steps To Claim Them

    By
    |

    Garena Free Fire Max offers several rewards and upgrades for gamers. One of the best ways to claim them is by using the Free Fire Max redeem codes. Gamers have the scope to improve their gaming performance as well as pass through levels using these upgrades. Here's everything you need to know about the Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes.

     
    Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For April 16

    FG9T-Q5R2-ED34
    RG8B-7VTF-S3GH
    JE45-O67U-Y8UY
    STQR-41E2-D34R
    FH5J-I384-7Y5H
    NYKH-I876-D5SA
    4EQD-FV2G-H3JU
    4R7G-6TGF-SB69
    NEK4-5O67-Y9H8
    FY4G-SWB3-45KT
    FH87-65SR-EDWF
    FGH4-J5TI-G8U7
    265R-3F4R-GTB
    JBIV-87D6-S5WR
    M67Y-L6OJ-N8BU
    7VY6-DT5S-4AQE
    UH7B-YV6C-5DXR
    F3G4-H5JT-Y1UO
    J098-7FYE-H4N5
    6YOU-9JN8-7V6Y
    CT5D-RFEV-RB45
    FFGB-VIXS-AI24
    FBNJ-I87Y-6TGH
    FTRF-VBHJ-FI87
    NTJY-KHIB-87V6
    MHM5-D8ZQ-ZP22
    X99T-K56X-DJ4X
    SARG-886A-V5GR
    8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ
    J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P
    WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q
    GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ
    4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9
    B3G7-A22T-WDR7
    XFF7-MUY4-ME6S
    C3IB-BMSL-7AK8G

    Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Explained

    As one can see, the Free Fire Max redeem codes are made up of alphabets and numbers. Like every other battle royale game, Free Fire Max offers plenty of upgrades and rewards. Generally, gamers have to purchase these at the store, which involves Free Fire diamonds. This in turn requires real money, which can also drain your wallet.

    On the other hand, the Free Fire Max redeem codes bring in several rewards and upgrades free of cost. One simply needs to follow the steps mentioned below to claim them to get the rewards. Gamers will then have access to battle royale vouchers, skins, character upgrades, weapon loot crates, and so on.

    How To Claim Free Fire Max Redeem Codes?

    The steps to claim the Free Fire Max redeem codes are pretty simple. They are as follows:

    Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.

    Step 2: Next, log in to your Free Fire account using either Huawei, Facebook, Twitter, Apple, VK, or Google account. This should be the same as the one you log in to while playing Free Fire on your mobile. You will need a registered account to claim the rewards.

    Step 3: Now, enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice from the list.

    Step 4: Once you enter the code from the list, it'll directly appear in the game vault. Gamers should ensure to claim the rewards before it expires.

    free fire gaming news
    Story first published: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 12:07 [IST]
    X