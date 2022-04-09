ENGLISH

    Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For April 9: Steps To Claim Exciting Freebies Explained

    By
    |

    Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for April 9 are available now, bringing in a new dose of rewards and exciting upgrades. One of the best aspects of the Free Fire Max redeem codes is that they're free of cost. Gamers can tap into multiple rewards and upgrades using the Free Fire Max redeem codes for free.

     
    Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For April 9: All New Codes

    Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For April 9

    6YOU-9JN8-7V6Y
    CT5D-RFEV-RB45
    NTJY-KHIB-87V6
    FFGB-VIXS-AI24
    FBNJ-I87Y-6TGH
    FTRF-VBHJ-FI87
    FSER-5T6Y-7U8I
    FBHJ-UYTR-FICV
    XM5L-93V3-8NGX
    732O-IF59-VMZ1
    NV94-4T60-B9GK
    FFA0-ES11-YL2D
    FFX6-0C2I-IVYU
    FJKI-8U7Y-6TRF
    FIH8-FS76-F5TR
    FBJK-I9Z7-F65R
    FFXV-GG8N-U4YB
    FFE4-E0DI-KX2D
    FF22-NYW9-4A00

    Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Explained

    The above-mentioned codes are a gateway to enhancing the Free Fire Max experience. To note, Garena offers several upgrades and rewards on both Free Fire and Free Fire Max games. Generally, gamers need to buy these upgrades and they can be quite expensive, even draining out your wallet. This is where Free Fire Max redeems codes come into the picture.

    Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Explained

    The Free Fire Max redeem codes offer these rewards and upgrades free of cost. Gamers simply need to claim them with the steps mentioned below. Additionally, gamers can get rewards like loot crates, battle royale passes, skins, character upgrades, and much more with the Free Fire Max redeem codes.

    How To Claim Free Fire Max Redeem Codes?

    As one can see, the Free Fire Max redeem codes are made up of alphabet and numbers. Hence, one should be careful while entering these codes. Here are the steps to claim the Free Fire Max redeem codes:

    Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.

    Step 2: Next, log in to your Free Fire account using either Huawei, Facebook, Twitter, Apple, VK, or Google account. This should be the same as the one you log in to while playing Free Fire on your mobile.

    Step 3: Now, enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice from the list mentioned below.

    Step 4: Once you enter the code from the list, it'll directly appear in the game vault. Gamers should ensure to claim the rewards before it expires.

     

    Gamers should note they won't be able to claim the rewards using guest accounts. Hence, it's best to access from a registered account to get the Free Fire Max freebies.

    Story first published: Saturday, April 9, 2022, 10:17 [IST]
