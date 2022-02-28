Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For February 28: All New Codes And Steps To Claim Them News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Garena Free Fire was recently banned in India, coming in as a huge disappointment and shocker to gamers. Worry not, you can still enjoy Free Fire Max in India as it's available on Google Play. At the same time, you can get a lot of rewards and upgrades for free using the Free Fire Max redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Explained

To note, Free Fire Max is the premium and upgraded game of the regular Free Fire. The overall experience is enhanced as the graphics is improved. This is even better when you have more rewards and upgrades. Generally, getting upgrades and rewards can be expensive and drain your wallet.

However, the Free Fire Max redeem codes come as free and easy. The codes are made up of alphanumeric characters, which have to be entered to get rewards. One can get several loot crates, weapons, skins, character upgrades, and much more using the Free Fire Max redeem codes.

Free Fire Max Redeem Codes: Points To Keep In Mind

There are a few factors to keep in mind before claiming the Free Fire Max redeem codes, as listed by Garena. Firstly, the Free Fire Max redemption code has 12 characters that are a mix of capital letters and numbers. Next, one should note that the item rewards are shown in the vault tab in game lobby. Apart from these, gold or diamonds will be added to the account wallet automatically.

Thirdly, gamers should remember that every Free Fire Max has an expiration date. Any expired codes cannot be redeemed. Garena also adds a reminder to gamers, which is very important. Gamers won't be able to redeem their rewards using guest accounts. Players need to link their account to Facebook or VK to claim these rewards. Also, they can contact customer service if you encountered any issues.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For February 28

FFTI-LM65-9NZB

SPEH-GKWH-GSW9

3CYS-QQ95-YTWK

E7SK-E1R6-31H1

5G9G-CY97-UUD4

SPEH-FABF-9HSD



FBSH-ARE1-0RBU5

UGAX-G6SW-LZSK

FFIC-DCTS-L5FT

FFES-PORT-S3MU

ZH6C-DBXF-DSPN

FFBC-LQ6S-7W25

LL7V-DMX3-63YK



QUZ5-MJPP-Y92E

FF6M-1L8S-QAUY

8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB

How To Claim Free Fire Max Redeem Codes?

Here are the steps to claim the Free Fire Max redeem codes:

Step 1: Open the Free Fire Max redemption website or click on this link.

Step 2: Next, log in to your Free Fire Max account using either Huawei, Facebook, Twitter, Apple, VK, or Google account. This should be the same as the one you log in to while playing Free Fire on your mobile.

Step 3: Now, enter the Free Fire Max redeem code of your choice from the list.

Step 4: That's it! The rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section. You only need to claim it before it expires.

