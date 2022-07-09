ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For July 9: All Freebies For Your Weekend Gaming

    By
    |

    Garena Free Fire Max is one of the most popular games in India. The game offers many upgrades and rewards. Gamers can claim these upgrades and rewards for free using the Free Fire Max redeem codes. Here's all you need to know about the Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for July 9.

     
    Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For July 9

    Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Explained

    Garena Free Fire Max is a battle royale game, which means the last gamer standing is declared the winner. It's a tough battle, and hence, gamers would require upgrades and boosters to achieve their best gaming performance. Like other games available in the market, Garena Free Fire Max also offers many boosters.

    However, these have to be purchased and can be quite expensive. On the other hand, the Free Fire Max redeem codes offer similar upgrades and boosters, free of cost. This is why it's best to get the Free Fire Max redeem codes for upgrades, which include triple captain power-up, loot crates, weapon crates, bonus points, and more.

    Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For Today

    FFPL72XC2SWE: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers and Spirit Fox: Battle Fox (pet skin)
    FFX6-0C2I-IVYU: Arctic blue
    FFPL-OWHA-NSMA: Triple Captain power up
    FFE4-E0DI-KX2D: Gloo Wall Skin
    HK9X-P6XT-E2ET: Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate
    FFPL-NZUW-MALS: Bonus 50 Points
    C23Q-2AGP-9PH: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
    FFMC-LJES-SCR7: 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
    FFPL-FMSJ-DKEL: Triple Captain power-up
    F2AY-SAH5-CCQH: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
    5FBK-P6U2-A6VD: 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate
    5XMJ-PG7R-H49R: 3x Incubator Voucher
    FFA0-ES11-YL2D: Poker MP40
    FFXV-GG8N-U4YB: Custom Room, Egghunter Loot Box, Phantom Bear- Bundle
    FFBC-T7P7-N2P2: Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate
    FFPL-PQXX-ENMS: Bonus 50 points power up
    FFMC2SJLKXSB: 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate
    SARG-886A-V5GR: Egg Day Banner, Egg Day Headpic avatar
    FFE4-E0DI-KX2D: Gloo Wall Skin
    FFPL-NZUW-MALS: Bonus 50 Points
    FFMC-2SJLK-XSB: 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate
    HK9X-P6XT-E2ET: Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate

    Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For July 9

    How To Claim Free Fire Max Redeem Codes?

    You can claim the Free Fire Max redeem codes for July 9 (today) with just a few simple steps as mentioned below:

     

    Step 1: First you'll have to visit the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.

    Step 2: Now, log in using your Facebook, Google, Huawei, Apple, or VK id. The account should be the same as the one you use while playing the game, and you can't use a guest account.

    Step 3: Now copy the code of your choice from the list and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button. It is also important to note that some codes may not work as they are available for certain regions.

    Step 4: Lastly, rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section, where you'll have to claim them before it expires. Also, the rewards are shown in the vault tab in-game lobby; Golds or diamonds will automatically be added to the account wallet. As any expired codes cannot be redeemed.

    Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For July 9 India Server

    Here are a few additional codes to get freebies on the popular battle royale game.

    Z2FB-HASU-3VXS
    4UBY-XPTW-ERES
    FXDS-TSWY-QTJ9
    BKSK-ECCM-JZEB
    L8LN-F5WK-2YPN
    TPNA-MS84-ZE8E
    26JT-3G6R-QVAV
    A46N-U6UF-Q2JP
    6LU6-9JJZ-J7S8
    FAG4-LHKD-92GZ
    RHUV-SWWV-N9G4
    FBJ9-MTXB-9XAP
    5R8S-AGS5-MCK5
    2K5A-WHD3-FKWB
    XKVJ-M65A-NPUQ
    AMCT-7DU2-K2U2
    LQ6Q-2A95-G29F
    HDQK-XDFJ-7D4H
    QA97-CXS2-J0F0
    W73D-61AW-NGL2
    UK2P-Z3NF-GV5U
    NLCB-6S92-K2DE

    Comments
    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: free fire gaming news games apps
    Story first published: Saturday, July 9, 2022, 9:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 9, 2022

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X