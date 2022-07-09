Just In
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For July 9: All Freebies For Your Weekend Gaming
Garena Free Fire Max is one of the most popular games in India. The game offers many upgrades and rewards. Gamers can claim these upgrades and rewards for free using the Free Fire Max redeem codes. Here's all you need to know about the Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for July 9.
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Explained
Garena Free Fire Max is a battle royale game, which means the last gamer standing is declared the winner. It's a tough battle, and hence, gamers would require upgrades and boosters to achieve their best gaming performance. Like other games available in the market, Garena Free Fire Max also offers many boosters.
However, these have to be purchased and can be quite expensive. On the other hand, the Free Fire Max redeem codes offer similar upgrades and boosters, free of cost. This is why it's best to get the Free Fire Max redeem codes for upgrades, which include triple captain power-up, loot crates, weapon crates, bonus points, and more.
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For Today
FFPL72XC2SWE: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers and Spirit Fox: Battle Fox (pet skin)
FFX6-0C2I-IVYU: Arctic blue
FFPL-OWHA-NSMA: Triple Captain power up
FFE4-E0DI-KX2D: Gloo Wall Skin
HK9X-P6XT-E2ET: Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate
FFPL-NZUW-MALS: Bonus 50 Points
C23Q-2AGP-9PH: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
FFMC-LJES-SCR7: 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
FFPL-FMSJ-DKEL: Triple Captain power-up
F2AY-SAH5-CCQH: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
5FBK-P6U2-A6VD: 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate
5XMJ-PG7R-H49R: 3x Incubator Voucher
FFA0-ES11-YL2D: Poker MP40
FFXV-GG8N-U4YB: Custom Room, Egghunter Loot Box, Phantom Bear- Bundle
FFBC-T7P7-N2P2: Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate
FFPL-PQXX-ENMS: Bonus 50 points power up
FFMC2SJLKXSB: 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate
SARG-886A-V5GR: Egg Day Banner, Egg Day Headpic avatar
How To Claim Free Fire Max Redeem Codes?
You can claim the Free Fire Max redeem codes for July 9 (today) with just a few simple steps as mentioned below:
Step 1: First you'll have to visit the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.
Step 2: Now, log in using your Facebook, Google, Huawei, Apple, or VK id. The account should be the same as the one you use while playing the game, and you can't use a guest account.
Step 3: Now copy the code of your choice from the list and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button. It is also important to note that some codes may not work as they are available for certain regions.
Step 4: Lastly, rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section, where you'll have to claim them before it expires. Also, the rewards are shown in the vault tab in-game lobby; Golds or diamonds will automatically be added to the account wallet. As any expired codes cannot be redeemed.
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For July 9 India Server
Here are a few additional codes to get freebies on the popular battle royale game.
Z2FB-HASU-3VXS
4UBY-XPTW-ERES
FXDS-TSWY-QTJ9
BKSK-ECCM-JZEB
L8LN-F5WK-2YPN
TPNA-MS84-ZE8E
26JT-3G6R-QVAV
A46N-U6UF-Q2JP
6LU6-9JJZ-J7S8
FAG4-LHKD-92GZ
RHUV-SWWV-N9G4
FBJ9-MTXB-9XAP
5R8S-AGS5-MCK5
2K5A-WHD3-FKWB
XKVJ-M65A-NPUQ
AMCT-7DU2-K2U2
LQ6Q-2A95-G29F
HDQK-XDFJ-7D4H
QA97-CXS2-J0F0
W73D-61AW-NGL2
UK2P-Z3NF-GV5U
NLCB-6S92-K2DE
