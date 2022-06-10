Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For June 10: Get 3x Incubator Voucher For Free News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Garena Free Fire Max is an upgraded version of the Garena Free Fire which was banned in February in India. The Free Fire redeem codes for June 10 (today) are now available. One can win new rewards such as weapons, skin, and many more. It also lets players unlock various steps. Below here check the Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today (June 10) and a quick process on how to claim it.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Explained

The Garena Free Fire Max has better graphics compared to the Garena Free Fire. To get character upgrades, you need to spend money on this game. However, you can get these for free using the codes. Furthermore, the Free Fire Max redemption code has 12/16 characters including capital letters and numbers. Using today's redeem codes, one can access diamonds, royale vouchers, guns, skins, characters, and many more.

However, you need to bind your account to Facebook or VK in order to receive the rewards. As players won't be able to redeem rewards with guest accounts. The rewards are shown in the vault tab in-game lobby; Golds or diamonds will automatically be added to the account wallet. Here's the step-by-step process to claim the latest redeem codes.

How To Claim Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes

Step 1: First, visit the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.

Step 2: Then you need to log in using your Facebook, Google, Huawei, Apple, or VK id. It is also important to note that, the account should be the same as the one you use while playing the game.

Step 3: Copy the code of your choice from the list and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button. It is also important to note that some codes may not work as they are available for certain regions.

Step 4: Finally, rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section, where you'll have to claim them before it expires. As any expired codes cannot be redeemed.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For June 10

SX7T-SNME-ED5X - 3x Incubator Voucher

QCGU-WRNB-AXRH - Bonus 100 Points

AFM9-AR6R-F7DC - 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

BXUD-TLJ7-A3GQ - Egg Day Banner, Egg Day Headpic avatar, Egghunter Loot

WLKQ-FJSF-A9RW - Arctic blue

DLXR-NYN8-89VQ - 30 C4 Tokens

NULP-M4Q3-FNTK - 10 C4 Tokens

3YFH-UTW6-LA76 - Custom Room

PY97-5D4F-FSSY - Bonus 50 Points

GYT9-9CEB-824C - 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate

SZ2H-NLJF-WHK8 - 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate

9XSF-HGFW-58ZM - Poker MP40

EPBU-CCNV-VC52 - Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate

ZDFX-5WJQ-KYX7 - Gloo Wall Skin

