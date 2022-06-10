Just In
- 21 min ago Redmi Note 12 Launching In Second Half Of 2022
- 38 min ago Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Specifications Leak: Primary ARM Cortex X3 CPU Cored Confirmed?
- 43 min ago Maneater Is Free On Epic Games Store: Steps To Download Maneater For Free
- 1 hr ago Wordle Answer For June 6: What Does Today’s Wordle 356 Answer Mean?
Don't Miss
- News Anocovax: India's homegrown Covid-19 vaccine for animals
- Finance IMF Says It Is Concerned By Food, Fertilizer Export Restrictions; Welcomes India's Decision To Relax Ban On Wh
- Movies Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Contestant Nishant Bhat Says ‘I Have Taken It Up Just To Test Myself’
- Education West Bengal HS Result 2022: WBCHSE 12th Result at wbresults.nic.in Today At 12, Steps To Check And Websites
- Automobiles Two-Wheeler Sales Report May 2022 - Y-o-Y Numbers Up By Nearly 198%
- Sports Trinidad T10 Blast 2022: Live Streaming in India. IST Time, Full Schedule, Squads, Teams List
- Lifestyle Raksha Bandhan 2022: Date, Time, Rituals, Celebrations, History And Significance
- Travel How To Survive Long Flights - 10 Awesome Tips
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For June 10: Get 3x Incubator Voucher For Free
Garena Free Fire Max is an upgraded version of the Garena Free Fire which was banned in February in India. The Free Fire redeem codes for June 10 (today) are now available. One can win new rewards such as weapons, skin, and many more. It also lets players unlock various steps. Below here check the Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today (June 10) and a quick process on how to claim it.
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Explained
The Garena Free Fire Max has better graphics compared to the Garena Free Fire. To get character upgrades, you need to spend money on this game. However, you can get these for free using the codes. Furthermore, the Free Fire Max redemption code has 12/16 characters including capital letters and numbers. Using today's redeem codes, one can access diamonds, royale vouchers, guns, skins, characters, and many more.
However, you need to bind your account to Facebook or VK in order to receive the rewards. As players won't be able to redeem rewards with guest accounts. The rewards are shown in the vault tab in-game lobby; Golds or diamonds will automatically be added to the account wallet. Here's the step-by-step process to claim the latest redeem codes.
How To Claim Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes
Step 1: First, visit the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.
Step 2: Then you need to log in using your Facebook, Google, Huawei, Apple, or VK id. It is also important to note that, the account should be the same as the one you use while playing the game.
Step 3: Copy the code of your choice from the list and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button. It is also important to note that some codes may not work as they are available for certain regions.
Step 4: Finally, rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section, where you'll have to claim them before it expires. As any expired codes cannot be redeemed.
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For June 10
SX7T-SNME-ED5X - 3x Incubator Voucher
QCGU-WRNB-AXRH - Bonus 100 Points
AFM9-AR6R-F7DC - 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
BXUD-TLJ7-A3GQ - Egg Day Banner, Egg Day Headpic avatar, Egghunter Loot
WLKQ-FJSF-A9RW - Arctic blue
DLXR-NYN8-89VQ - 30 C4 Tokens
NULP-M4Q3-FNTK - 10 C4 Tokens
3YFH-UTW6-LA76 - Custom Room
PY97-5D4F-FSSY - Bonus 50 Points
GYT9-9CEB-824C - 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate
SZ2H-NLJF-WHK8 - 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate
9XSF-HGFW-58ZM - Poker MP40
EPBU-CCNV-VC52 - Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate
ZDFX-5WJQ-KYX7 - Gloo Wall Skin
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
25,750
-
33,590
-
27,760
-
44,425
-
13,780
-
1,25,000
-
45,990
-
1,35,000
-
82,999
-
17,999