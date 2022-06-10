ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For June 10: Get 3x Incubator Voucher For Free

    By
    |

    Garena Free Fire Max is an upgraded version of the Garena Free Fire which was banned in February in India. The Free Fire redeem codes for June 10 (today) are now available. One can win new rewards such as weapons, skin, and many more. It also lets players unlock various steps. Below here check the Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today (June 10) and a quick process on how to claim it.

     
    Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For June 10

    Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Explained

    The Garena Free Fire Max has better graphics compared to the Garena Free Fire. To get character upgrades, you need to spend money on this game. However, you can get these for free using the codes. Furthermore, the Free Fire Max redemption code has 12/16 characters including capital letters and numbers. Using today's redeem codes, one can access diamonds, royale vouchers, guns, skins, characters, and many more.

    However, you need to bind your account to Facebook or VK in order to receive the rewards. As players won't be able to redeem rewards with guest accounts. The rewards are shown in the vault tab in-game lobby; Golds or diamonds will automatically be added to the account wallet. Here's the step-by-step process to claim the latest redeem codes.

    How To Claim Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes

    Step 1: First, visit the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.

    Step 2: Then you need to log in using your Facebook, Google, Huawei, Apple, or VK id. It is also important to note that, the account should be the same as the one you use while playing the game.

    Step 3: Copy the code of your choice from the list and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button. It is also important to note that some codes may not work as they are available for certain regions.

    Step 4: Finally, rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section, where you'll have to claim them before it expires. As any expired codes cannot be redeemed.

     

    Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For June 10

    SX7T-SNME-ED5X - 3x Incubator Voucher
    QCGU-WRNB-AXRH - Bonus 100 Points
    AFM9-AR6R-F7DC - 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
    BXUD-TLJ7-A3GQ - Egg Day Banner, Egg Day Headpic avatar, Egghunter Loot
    WLKQ-FJSF-A9RW - Arctic blue
    DLXR-NYN8-89VQ - 30 C4 Tokens
    NULP-M4Q3-FNTK - 10 C4 Tokens
    3YFH-UTW6-LA76 - Custom Room
    PY97-5D4F-FSSY - Bonus 50 Points
    GYT9-9CEB-824C - 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate
    SZ2H-NLJF-WHK8 - 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate
    9XSF-HGFW-58ZM - Poker MP40
    EPBU-CCNV-VC52 - Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate
    ZDFX-5WJQ-KYX7 - Gloo Wall Skin

    Comments
    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: free fire gaming apps news
    Story first published: Friday, June 10, 2022, 11:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 10, 2022

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X