Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For June 11: How To Get New Rewards For Free News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for June 11 (today) are now available. Using these, you can get the latest rewards including diamonds, royale vouchers, guns, skins, characters, and many more. For character upgrades, players need to spend money. However, they can save it using the redeem codes. Besides, you can also unlock various steps within the game. Check here the Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today (June 11).

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Details

The Garena Free Fire Max is an upgraded version of the Garena Free Fire which was banned in February in India, offering better graphics compared to the previous title. The Free Fire Max redemption code has also 12/16 characters including capital letters and numbers.

Moreover, you need to bind your account to Facebook or VK in order to receive the rewards. As players won't be able to redeem rewards with guest accounts. The rewards are shown in the vault tab in-game lobby; Golds or diamonds will automatically be added to the account wallet. Here's the step-by-step guide on how to get the latest redeem codes.

How To Claim Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes

Step 1: Visit the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.

Step 2: Log in using your Facebook, Google, Huawei, Apple, or VK id. However, the account should be the same as the one you use while playing the game.

Step 3: You'll have to copy the code of your choice from the list and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button.

Step 4: Now, rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section, where you'll have to claim them before it expires. As any expired codes cannot be redeemed.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For June 11

FFMC2SJLKXSB: 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate

FFPLOWHANSMA: Triple Captain power up

C23Q2AGP9PH: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate

FFMCLJESSCR7: 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

FFPLFMSJDKEL: Triple Captain power-up

F2AYSAH5CCQH: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

FFX6-0C2I-IVYU: Arctic blue

FFA0-ES11-YL2D: Poker MP40

FFXV-GG8N-U4YB: Custom Room

FFE4-E0DI-KX2D: Gloo Wall Skin

HK9X-P6XT-E2ET: Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate

FFPLNZUWMALS: Bonus 50 Points

