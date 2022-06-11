Just In
- 9 min ago List Of Best High-End Non Chinese Smartphones To Buy In India
- 18 min ago Samsung Galaxy M51 Gets Android 12 One UI 4.1 Update
- 2 hrs ago Stuck At Today’s Wordle? Here Are Clues, Hints, And Answer For Wordle 357 For June 11
- 15 hrs ago iOS 16: Exciting Apple CarPlay Features Coming To Your Car Infotainment System
Don't Miss
- Movies Manisha Koirala Attends AR Rahman's Daughter Khatija's Wedding Reception In Chennai; Pens A Sweet Note
- News Jharkhand: Branded a witch, 55-year-old woman beaten to death by villagers in Lohardaga
- Sports India vs South Africa 4th T20I: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium T20 Records -- Most runs, Wickets
- Lifestyle Unvaccinated 90-Year-Old Woman Dies Of Covid-19 In Madhya Pradesh's Indore
- Education UAE: Emirati, Expat Students Of Government Schools Can Apply For New Model Schools, Avail Free Schooling
- Finance 2 Stocks That Have Announced Bonus Share Issue
- Automobiles BMW G310RR Bookings Open Ahead Of Its Launch In India
- Travel Basic Tips For Camping In The Rain
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For June 11: How To Get New Rewards For Free
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for June 11 (today) are now available. Using these, you can get the latest rewards including diamonds, royale vouchers, guns, skins, characters, and many more. For character upgrades, players need to spend money. However, they can save it using the redeem codes. Besides, you can also unlock various steps within the game. Check here the Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today (June 11).
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Details
The Garena Free Fire Max is an upgraded version of the Garena Free Fire which was banned in February in India, offering better graphics compared to the previous title. The Free Fire Max redemption code has also 12/16 characters including capital letters and numbers.
Moreover, you need to bind your account to Facebook or VK in order to receive the rewards. As players won't be able to redeem rewards with guest accounts. The rewards are shown in the vault tab in-game lobby; Golds or diamonds will automatically be added to the account wallet. Here's the step-by-step guide on how to get the latest redeem codes.
How To Claim Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes
Step 1: Visit the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.
Step 2: Log in using your Facebook, Google, Huawei, Apple, or VK id. However, the account should be the same as the one you use while playing the game.
Step 3: You'll have to copy the code of your choice from the list and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button.
Step 4: Now, rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section, where you'll have to claim them before it expires. As any expired codes cannot be redeemed.
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For June 11
FFMC2SJLKXSB: 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate
FFPLOWHANSMA: Triple Captain power up
C23Q2AGP9PH: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
FFMCLJESSCR7: 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
FFPLFMSJDKEL: Triple Captain power-up
F2AYSAH5CCQH: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
FFX6-0C2I-IVYU: Arctic blue
FFA0-ES11-YL2D: Poker MP40
FFXV-GG8N-U4YB: Custom Room
FFE4-E0DI-KX2D: Gloo Wall Skin
HK9X-P6XT-E2ET: Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate
FFPLNZUWMALS: Bonus 50 Points
-
54,999
-
39,999
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
23,999
-
14,999
-
19,060
-
22,379
-
36,500
-
19,800
-
13,999
-
15,999
-
13,340
-
15,564