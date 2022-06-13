Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For June 13: Get Latest Rewards News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Garena Free Fire is an upgraded version of the Garena Free Fire which was banned in February in India. The new title comes with better graphics compared to the Garena Free Fire. Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for June 13 (today) are available. Check here Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today (June 13) and how to claim it.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Explained

The Free Fire Max redemption code has also 12/16 characters including capital letters and numbers. Using redeem codes, one can access diamonds, royale vouchers, guns, skins, characters, and many more. You can also unlock various steps within the game. It is also important to note that some codes may not work as they are available for certain regions.

Moreover, you need to bind your account to Facebook or VK in order to receive the rewards. As players won't be able to redeem rewards with guest accounts. The rewards are shown in the vault tab in-game lobby; Golds or diamonds will automatically be added to the account wallet. Here's the step-by-step guide on how to get the latest redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes: How To Claim

Step 1: First, you need to visit the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.

Step 2: Now, log in using your Facebook, Google, Huawei, Apple, or VK id. However, the account should be the same as the one you use while playing the game.

Step 3: Then you'll have to copy the code of your choice from the list and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button.

Step 4: Finally, rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section, where you'll have to claim them before it expires. As any expired codes cannot be redeemed.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For June 13

FMFV B25D TM0Q

FM6T LRTP 8TKX

FMBH VUP6 QTA2

FM3N 6YN1 LC09

FMWZ PUKG BIKE

FMAV GN6I 38OL

FMCC J4YC I9J8

FMPE OCI2 7Q22

FM5V 42FB T6EH

FMJG 33IQ 4S0E

FMY7 C0MB COF1

FMFZ 230A DLPN

FMBG 174L AIS3

FMUF D9Y0 ZPA7

FMD5 A0XR UYPM

Best Mobiles in India