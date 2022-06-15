Just In
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for June 15; Here's How To Redeem Latest Rewards
Garena Free Fire Max is one of the popular battle royale games in India. It is offering better graphics compared to the Garena Free Fire. For the unaware, the latter was banned in February in the country. In this battle royale game, players need character upgrades. For that, they need to spend money; however, one can save it using the redeem codes.
Besides, players can also unlock various steps within the game via redeem codes. Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today are now available. Check here how to redeem the latest Free Fire rewards using codes.
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Details
The Garena Free Fire Max redemption code has 12/16 characters including capital letters and numbers. Using the latest redeem codes, you can access diamonds, royale vouchers, guns, skins, characters, and many more. However, you must know that you won't be able to redeem your rewards with guest accounts.
You may bind your account to Facebook or VK in order to receive the rewards. Further, item rewards are shown in the vault tab in-game lobby; Golds or diamonds will automatically be added to the account wallet. Now, follow these steps to claim Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes.
How To Claim Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes
Step 1: First you need to visit the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.
Step 2: Now, log in using your Facebook, Google, Huawei, Apple, or VK id. The account should be the same as the one you use while playing the game.
Step 3: Copy the code of your choice from the list and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button. Some codes may not work as they are available for certain regions.
Step 4: Now, rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section, where you need to claim them before it expires. Do note that, any expired codes cannot be redeemed.
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For June 15
FV5BNJ45IT8U
F4N5K6LYOU9I
FH2GYFDHE34G
F7YGT1BE456Y
FJBHVFS4TY23
F87GYF3DGE6B
FD9A Q1FG H2Y3
FBI8 YT8G VB7N
K2OG IUY6 T7EA
FF9MJ31CXKRG
FFCO8BS5JW2D
PCNF5CQBAJLK
FFAC2YXE6RF2
FFICJGW9NKYT
WEYVGQC3CT8Q
3IBBMSL7AK8G
