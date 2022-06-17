Just In
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For June 17: Battle Royal Game Rewards for Today
Garena Free Fire Max is a popular battle royale game played by thousands of players around the world. One of the reasons for its popularity is the Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes, which bring rewards, upgrades, and other benefits free of cost. Here's all you need to know about the Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes.
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Explained
As mentioned earlier, Garena Free Fire Max is a battle royale game. The game offers higher graphics and a smoother UI when compared to Free Fire, which was banned by the Indian government. And just like Free Fire, Garena Free Fire Max also offers several rewards and upgrades for gamers.
Generally, one would have to spend actual money to get the rewards, which have to be purchased with Free Fire diamonds, which is the in-app currency. This can be quite expensive and even drain your wallet. On the other hand, the Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes bring in rewards free of cost.
Gamers can be several rewards and upgrades with the Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes. This includes loot crates, weapon loot crates, power-ups, bonus points, and much more. The complete list of Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for June 17 and the steps to claim them are mentioned below.
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For June 17
FFX6-0C2I-IVYU: Arctic blue
FFPLOWHANSMA: Triple Captain power up
FFE4-E0DI-KX2D: Gloo Wall Skin
HK9X-P6XT-E2ET: Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate
FFPL-NZUW-MALS: Bonus 50 Points
C23Q-2AGP-9PH: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
FFMC-LJESS-CR7: 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
FFPLF-MSJD-KEL: Triple Captain power-up
F2AYS-AH5C-CQH: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
5FBK-P6U2-A6VD: 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate
5XMJ-PG7R-H49R: 3x Incubator Voucher
FFA0-ES11-YL2D: Poker MP40
FFXV-GG8N-U4YB: Custom Room, Egghunter Loot Box, Phantom Bear- Bundle
FFBC-T7P7-N2P2: Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate
FFPL-PQXX-ENMS: Bonus 50 points power up
FFMC-2SJL-KXSB: 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate
SARG-886A-V5GR: Egg Day Banner, Egg Day Headpic avatar
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For June 17
How To Claim Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes?
Step 1: Visit the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.
Step 2: Log in using your Facebook, Google, Huawei, Apple, or VK id. Make sure the account is the same as the one you use while playing the game.
Step 3: Now, enter the Free Fire Max redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button.
Step 4: That's it! The rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section, where you'll have to claim them before it expires. Any expired codes cannot be redeemed.
