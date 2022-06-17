Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For June 17: Battle Royal Game Rewards for Today News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Garena Free Fire Max is a popular battle royale game played by thousands of players around the world. One of the reasons for its popularity is the Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes, which bring rewards, upgrades, and other benefits free of cost. Here's all you need to know about the Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Explained

As mentioned earlier, Garena Free Fire Max is a battle royale game. The game offers higher graphics and a smoother UI when compared to Free Fire, which was banned by the Indian government. And just like Free Fire, Garena Free Fire Max also offers several rewards and upgrades for gamers.

Generally, one would have to spend actual money to get the rewards, which have to be purchased with Free Fire diamonds, which is the in-app currency. This can be quite expensive and even drain your wallet. On the other hand, the Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes bring in rewards free of cost.

Gamers can be several rewards and upgrades with the Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes. This includes loot crates, weapon loot crates, power-ups, bonus points, and much more. The complete list of Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for June 17 and the steps to claim them are mentioned below.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For June 17

FFX6-0C2I-IVYU: Arctic blue

FFPLOWHANSMA: Triple Captain power up

FFE4-E0DI-KX2D: Gloo Wall Skin

HK9X-P6XT-E2ET: Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate

FFPL-NZUW-MALS: Bonus 50 Points

C23Q-2AGP-9PH: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate

FFMC-LJESS-CR7: 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

FFPLF-MSJD-KEL: Triple Captain power-up

F2AYS-AH5C-CQH: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

5FBK-P6U2-A6VD: 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate

5XMJ-PG7R-H49R: 3x Incubator Voucher

FFA0-ES11-YL2D: Poker MP40

FFXV-GG8N-U4YB: Custom Room, Egghunter Loot Box, Phantom Bear- Bundle

FFBC-T7P7-N2P2: Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate

FFPL-PQXX-ENMS: Bonus 50 points power up

FFMC-2SJL-KXSB: 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate

SARG-886A-V5GR: Egg Day Banner, Egg Day Headpic avatar

FFE4-E0DI-KX2D: Gloo Wall Skin

FFPL-NZUW-MALS: Bonus 50 Points

FFM-C2SJ-LKXSB: 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate

HK9X-P6XT-E2ET: Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate

FFE4-E0DI-KX2D: Gloo Wall Skin

FFMC-LJES-SCR7: 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

FFPL-FMSJ-DKEL: Triple Captain power-up

F2AY-SAH5-CCQH: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

FFMC-2SJL-KXSB: 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate

FFPL-OWHA-NSMA: Triple Captain power up

5FBK-P6U2-A6VD: 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate

5XMJ-PG7R-H49R: 3x Incubator Voucher

HK9X-P6XT-E2ET: Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate

FFPL-NZUW-MALS: Bonus 50 Points

C23-Q2AG-P9PH: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate

MCP-TTZX-ZZC5R: TH Championship T-Shirt

BTSQ-VQC4-5GEB: Dashing Illusion Pin

MCP-TFNX-ZF4TA: Golden Sledge surfboard

FFPL72XC-2SWE: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers and Spirit Fox: Battle Fox pet skin

J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P: Thunder Electrified Bundle

How To Claim Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes?

Step 1: Visit the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.

Step 2: Log in using your Facebook, Google, Huawei, Apple, or VK id. Make sure the account is the same as the one you use while playing the game.

Step 3: Now, enter the Free Fire Max redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button.

Step 4: That's it! The rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section, where you'll have to claim them before it expires. Any expired codes cannot be redeemed.

