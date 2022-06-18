ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For June 18: Best Rewards, Upgrades For Battle Royale Game

    By
    |

    Garena Free Fire Max is a popular game that offers several rewards and boosters. What's more, gamers can get these upgrades free of cost using the Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes with just a few easy steps. Here's all you need to know about the Free Fire Max redeem codes.

     
    Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For June 18: New Codes, Freebies

    Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For June 18

    HK9X-P6XT-E2ET: Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate
    FFPL-NZUW-MALS: Bonus 50 Points
    C23Q-2AGP-9PH: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
    FFMC-LJESS-CR7: 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
    FFPLF-MSJD-KEL: Triple Captain power-up
    F2AYS-AH5C-CQH: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
    5FBK-P6U2-A6VD: 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate
    5XMJ-PG7R-H49R: 3x Incubator Voucher
    FFA0-ES11-YL2D: Poker MP40
    FFXV-GG8N-U4YB: Custom Room, Egghunter Loot Box, Phantom Bear- Bundle
    FFBC-T7P7-N2P2: Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate
    FFPL-PQXX-ENMS: Bonus 50 points power up
    FFMC-2SJL-KXSB: 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate
    SARG-886A-V5GR: Egg Day Banner, Egg Day Headpic avatar
    FFE4-E0DI-KX2D: Gloo Wall Skin
    FFPL-NZUW-MALS: Bonus 50 Points
    FFX6-0C2I-IVYU: Arctic blue
    FFPLOWHANSMA: Triple Captain power up
    FFE4-E0DI-KX2D: Gloo Wall Skin
    FFMC-LJES-SCR7: 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
    FFPL-FMSJ-DKEL: Triple Captain power-up
    F2AY-SAH5-CCQH: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
    FFMC-2SJL-KXSB: 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate
    FFPL-OWHA-NSMA: Triple Captain power up
    5FBK-P6U2-A6VD: 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate
    5XMJ-PG7R-H49R: 3x Incubator Voucher
    HK9X-P6XT-E2ET: Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate
    FFPL-NZUW-MALS: Bonus 50 Points
    C23-Q2AG-P9PH: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
    MCP-TTZX-ZZC5R: TH Championship T-Shirt
    BTSQ-VQC4-5GEB: Dashing Illusion Pin
    MCP-TFNX-ZF4TA: Golden Sledge surfboard
    FFPL72XC-2SWE: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers and Spirit Fox: Battle Fox pet skin
    J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P: Thunder Electrified Bundle

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes List Of June 18 India Server

    VNY3-MQWN-KEGU
    J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P
    ZZAT-XB24-QES8
    WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q
    3IBB-MSL7-AK8G
    FV5B-NJ45-IT8U
    F4N5-K6LY-OU9I
    FH2G-YFDH-E34G
    F7YG-T1BE-456Y
    FJBH-VFS4-TY23
    F87G-YF3D-GE6B
    F5J6-YUH7-6GVT
    PCNF-5CQB-AJLK
    FD9A-Q1FG-H2Y3
    3IBB-MSL7-AK8G
    F87G-YF3D-GE6B
    FBI8-YT8G-VB7N
    K2OG-IUY6-T7EA
    FFAC-2YXE-6RF2
    FFIC-JGW9-NKYT
    FV5B-NJ45-IT8U
    F4N5-K6LY-OU9I
    FH2G-YFDH-E34G
    F7YG-T1BE-456Y
    FJBH-VFS4-TY23

    Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For June 18: New Codes, Freebies

    Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Explained

    As one can see, the aforementioned Free Fire Max redeem codes consist of both letters and numbers, making it alphanumerical. One can also see the list of rewards these codes offer. Generally, gamers can get all of these rewards at the gaming store within the app.

    However, buying Free Fire Max rewards would require Free Fire diamonds, which is the in-app currency. This in turn could drain your wallet. Hence, the best way to get Free Fire Max rewards is by using the Free Fire Max redeem codes. They are free of cost and can be claimed with a few easy steps.

     

    How To Claim Free Fire Max Redeem Codes?

    Gamers can claim the Free Fire Max redeem codes with just a few simple steps as mentioned below:

    Step 1: Visit the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.

    Step 2: Log in using your Facebook, Google, Huawei, Apple, or VK id. Make sure the account is the same as the one you use while playing the game.

    Step 3: Now, enter the Free Fire Max redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button.

    Step 4: That's it! The rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section, where you'll have to claim them before it expires. Any expired codes cannot be redeemed.

    Comments
    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: free fire gaming games news
    Story first published: Saturday, June 18, 2022, 10:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 18, 2022

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X