Just In
- 13 min ago Amazfit Band 7 Spotted At FCC: Battery Capacity, GPS Support Hinted
- 20 min ago Best High-End Smartphones Gift Ideas For Fathers Day 2022: iPhone 13, Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, OnePlus 10 And More
- 36 min ago Amazon Fire-Boltt Rage Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 10,000
- 1 hr ago This Device Can Last For Weeks On A Single Charge
Don't Miss
- Education Karnataka Plus 2 Result 2022 Live Updates: Steps To Check Karnataka Class 12 Results On karresults.nic.in
- Movies Kiara Advani Reacts To Break-Up Rumours With Sidharth Malhotra; Asks 'Who Are These Mirch Masala Wale Sources'
- Finance Each State Must Define, A Target To Make India USD 5-Trillion Economy: PM
- News Bengal school reopening: CNI tells Kolkata schools to begin physical classes from Jun 20
- Lifestyle Co-WIN To Be Used For Making Organ Donation Transparent, Connect Blood Donors: Govt Official
- Automobiles Bajaj Teases Black Colour Option On The Pulsar 250: Eclipse Edition?
- Sports India vs South Africa 5th T20I: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction
- Travel Tawang - An Enticing Adventure
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For June 18: Best Rewards, Upgrades For Battle Royale Game
Garena Free Fire Max is a popular game that offers several rewards and boosters. What's more, gamers can get these upgrades free of cost using the Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes with just a few easy steps. Here's all you need to know about the Free Fire Max redeem codes.
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For June 18
HK9X-P6XT-E2ET: Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate
FFPL-NZUW-MALS: Bonus 50 Points
C23Q-2AGP-9PH: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
FFMC-LJESS-CR7: 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
FFPLF-MSJD-KEL: Triple Captain power-up
F2AYS-AH5C-CQH: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
5FBK-P6U2-A6VD: 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate
5XMJ-PG7R-H49R: 3x Incubator Voucher
FFA0-ES11-YL2D: Poker MP40
FFXV-GG8N-U4YB: Custom Room, Egghunter Loot Box, Phantom Bear- Bundle
FFBC-T7P7-N2P2: Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate
FFPL-PQXX-ENMS: Bonus 50 points power up
FFMC-2SJL-KXSB: 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate
SARG-886A-V5GR: Egg Day Banner, Egg Day Headpic avatar
FFE4-E0DI-KX2D: Gloo Wall Skin
FFPL-NZUW-MALS: Bonus 50 Points
FFX6-0C2I-IVYU: Arctic blue
FFPLOWHANSMA: Triple Captain power up
FFE4-E0DI-KX2D: Gloo Wall Skin
FFMC-LJES-SCR7: 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
FFPL-FMSJ-DKEL: Triple Captain power-up
F2AY-SAH5-CCQH: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
FFMC-2SJL-KXSB: 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate
FFPL-OWHA-NSMA: Triple Captain power up
5FBK-P6U2-A6VD: 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate
5XMJ-PG7R-H49R: 3x Incubator Voucher
HK9X-P6XT-E2ET: Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate
FFPL-NZUW-MALS: Bonus 50 Points
C23-Q2AG-P9PH: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
MCP-TTZX-ZZC5R: TH Championship T-Shirt
BTSQ-VQC4-5GEB: Dashing Illusion Pin
MCP-TFNX-ZF4TA: Golden Sledge surfboard
FFPL72XC-2SWE: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers and Spirit Fox: Battle Fox pet skin
J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P: Thunder Electrified Bundle
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes List Of June 18 India Server
VNY3-MQWN-KEGU
J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P
ZZAT-XB24-QES8
WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q
3IBB-MSL7-AK8G
FV5B-NJ45-IT8U
F4N5-K6LY-OU9I
FH2G-YFDH-E34G
F7YG-T1BE-456Y
FJBH-VFS4-TY23
F87G-YF3D-GE6B
F5J6-YUH7-6GVT
PCNF-5CQB-AJLK
FD9A-Q1FG-H2Y3
3IBB-MSL7-AK8G
F87G-YF3D-GE6B
FBI8-YT8G-VB7N
K2OG-IUY6-T7EA
FFAC-2YXE-6RF2
FFIC-JGW9-NKYT
FV5B-NJ45-IT8U
F4N5-K6LY-OU9I
FH2G-YFDH-E34G
F7YG-T1BE-456Y
FJBH-VFS4-TY23
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Explained
As one can see, the aforementioned Free Fire Max redeem codes consist of both letters and numbers, making it alphanumerical. One can also see the list of rewards these codes offer. Generally, gamers can get all of these rewards at the gaming store within the app.
However, buying Free Fire Max rewards would require Free Fire diamonds, which is the in-app currency. This in turn could drain your wallet. Hence, the best way to get Free Fire Max rewards is by using the Free Fire Max redeem codes. They are free of cost and can be claimed with a few easy steps.
How To Claim Free Fire Max Redeem Codes?
Gamers can claim the Free Fire Max redeem codes with just a few simple steps as mentioned below:
Step 1: Visit the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.
Step 2: Log in using your Facebook, Google, Huawei, Apple, or VK id. Make sure the account is the same as the one you use while playing the game.
Step 3: Now, enter the Free Fire Max redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button.
Step 4: That's it! The rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section, where you'll have to claim them before it expires. Any expired codes cannot be redeemed.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
25,750
-
33,590
-
27,760
-
44,425
-
13,780
-
1,25,000
-
45,990
-
1,35,000
-
82,999
-
17,999