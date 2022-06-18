Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For June 18: Best Rewards, Upgrades For Battle Royale Game News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Garena Free Fire Max is a popular game that offers several rewards and boosters. What's more, gamers can get these upgrades free of cost using the Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes with just a few easy steps. Here's all you need to know about the Free Fire Max redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For June 18

HK9X-P6XT-E2ET: Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate

FFPL-NZUW-MALS: Bonus 50 Points

C23Q-2AGP-9PH: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate

FFMC-LJESS-CR7: 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

FFPLF-MSJD-KEL: Triple Captain power-up

F2AYS-AH5C-CQH: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

5FBK-P6U2-A6VD: 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate

5XMJ-PG7R-H49R: 3x Incubator Voucher

FFA0-ES11-YL2D: Poker MP40

FFXV-GG8N-U4YB: Custom Room, Egghunter Loot Box, Phantom Bear- Bundle

FFBC-T7P7-N2P2: Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate

FFPL-PQXX-ENMS: Bonus 50 points power up

FFMC-2SJL-KXSB: 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate

SARG-886A-V5GR: Egg Day Banner, Egg Day Headpic avatar

FFE4-E0DI-KX2D: Gloo Wall Skin

FFX6-0C2I-IVYU: Arctic blue

FFPLOWHANSMA: Triple Captain power up

MCP-TTZX-ZZC5R: TH Championship T-Shirt

BTSQ-VQC4-5GEB: Dashing Illusion Pin

MCP-TFNX-ZF4TA: Golden Sledge surfboard

FFPL72XC-2SWE: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers and Spirit Fox: Battle Fox pet skin

J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P: Thunder Electrified Bundle

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes List Of June 18 India Server

VNY3-MQWN-KEGU

J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P

ZZAT-XB24-QES8

WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q

3IBB-MSL7-AK8G

FV5B-NJ45-IT8U

F4N5-K6LY-OU9I

FH2G-YFDH-E34G

F7YG-T1BE-456Y

FJBH-VFS4-TY23

F87G-YF3D-GE6B

F5J6-YUH7-6GVT

PCNF-5CQB-AJLK

FD9A-Q1FG-H2Y3

FBI8-YT8G-VB7N

K2OG-IUY6-T7EA

FFAC-2YXE-6RF2

FFIC-JGW9-NKYT

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Explained

As one can see, the aforementioned Free Fire Max redeem codes consist of both letters and numbers, making it alphanumerical. One can also see the list of rewards these codes offer. Generally, gamers can get all of these rewards at the gaming store within the app.

However, buying Free Fire Max rewards would require Free Fire diamonds, which is the in-app currency. This in turn could drain your wallet. Hence, the best way to get Free Fire Max rewards is by using the Free Fire Max redeem codes. They are free of cost and can be claimed with a few easy steps.

How To Claim Free Fire Max Redeem Codes?

Gamers can claim the Free Fire Max redeem codes with just a few simple steps as mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.

Step 2: Log in using your Facebook, Google, Huawei, Apple, or VK id. Make sure the account is the same as the one you use while playing the game.

Step 3: Now, enter the Free Fire Max redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button.

Step 4: That's it! The rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section, where you'll have to claim them before it expires. Any expired codes cannot be redeemed.

