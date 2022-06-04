ENGLISH

    Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For June 4: Get 3X Diamond Royale Voucher For Free

    Garena Free Fire Max is a popular battle royale game with several tournaments and events. The game offers several rewards and upgrades, which can be claimed as gamers progress through levels. At the same time, the Free Fire Max redeem codes offer similar rewards and upgrades. Here's all you need to know about it.

     
    Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For June 4

    Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Explained

    Like every other game, Garena Free Fire Max offers multiple rewards and upgrades. However, gamers have to progress through levels to claim them or spend Free Fire diamonds to purchase them. Purchasing the rewards and upgrades with diamonds is the easy way out, but this can be quite expensive.

    This is where the Free Fire Max redeem codes come into the picture. The Free Fire Max redeem codes offers several upgrades like a golden sled surfboard, diamond royale vouchers, triple captain power up, and so on. These rewards further help boost your gaming experience.

    Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For June 4

    Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For June 4

    MCPTTZXZZC5R: TH Championship T-Shirt
    BTSQVQC45GEB: Dashing Illusion Pin
    MCPTFNXZF4TA: Golden Sledge surfboard
    FFPL72XC2SWE: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers and Spirit Fox: Battle Fox
    J3ZKQ57Z2P2P: Thunder Electrified Bundle
    FFX6-0C2I-IVYU: Arctic blue
    FFPLOWHANSMA: Triple Captain power up
    FFE4-E0DI-KX2D: Gloo Wall Skin
    HK9X-P6XT-E2ET: Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate
    FFPLNZUWMALS: Bonus 50 Points
    C23Q2AGP9PH: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
    FFMCLJESSCR7: 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
    FFPLFMSJDKEL: Triple Captain power-up
    F2AYSAH5CCQH: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
    5FBKP6U2A6VD: 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate
    5XMJPG7RH49R: 3x Incubator Voucher
    FFA0ES11YL2D: Poker MP40
    FFXVGG8NU4YB: Custom Room, Egghunter Loot Box, Phantom Bear- Bundle
    FFBCT7P7N2P2: Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate
    FFPLPQXXENMS: Bonus 50 points power up
    FFMC2SJLKXSB: 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate
    SARG886AV5GR: Egg Day Banner, Egg Day Headpic avatar
    How To Claim Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes?

    As you can see, the above-mentioned Free Fire Max redeem codes are made up of alphabets and numbers. Hence, one should be careful while entering to claim them. Here are the steps to claim the Free Fire Max redeem codes:

    Step 1: Visit the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.

    Step 2: Log in using your Facebook, Google, Huawei, Apple, or VK id. Make sure the account is the same as the one you use while playing the game.

    Step 3: Now, enter the Free Fire Max redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button.

    Step 4: That's it! The rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section, where you'll have to claim them before it expires. Any expired codes cannot be redeemed.

    Best Mobiles in India

    free fire gaming apps news
    Story first published: Saturday, June 4, 2022, 9:27 [IST]
