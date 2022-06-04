Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For June 4: Get 3X Diamond Royale Voucher For Free News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Garena Free Fire Max is a popular battle royale game with several tournaments and events. The game offers several rewards and upgrades, which can be claimed as gamers progress through levels. At the same time, the Free Fire Max redeem codes offer similar rewards and upgrades. Here's all you need to know about it.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Explained

Like every other game, Garena Free Fire Max offers multiple rewards and upgrades. However, gamers have to progress through levels to claim them or spend Free Fire diamonds to purchase them. Purchasing the rewards and upgrades with diamonds is the easy way out, but this can be quite expensive.

This is where the Free Fire Max redeem codes come into the picture. The Free Fire Max redeem codes offers several upgrades like a golden sled surfboard, diamond royale vouchers, triple captain power up, and so on. These rewards further help boost your gaming experience.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For June 4

MCPTTZXZZC5R: TH Championship T-Shirt

BTSQVQC45GEB: Dashing Illusion Pin

MCPTFNXZF4TA: Golden Sledge surfboard

FFPL72XC2SWE: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers and Spirit Fox: Battle Fox

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P: Thunder Electrified Bundle

FFX6-0C2I-IVYU: Arctic blue

FFPLOWHANSMA: Triple Captain power up

FFE4-E0DI-KX2D: Gloo Wall Skin

HK9X-P6XT-E2ET: Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate

FFPLNZUWMALS: Bonus 50 Points

C23Q2AGP9PH: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate

FFMCLJESSCR7: 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

FFPLFMSJDKEL: Triple Captain power-up

F2AYSAH5CCQH: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

5FBKP6U2A6VD: 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate

5XMJPG7RH49R: 3x Incubator Voucher

FFA0ES11YL2D: Poker MP40

FFXVGG8NU4YB: Custom Room, Egghunter Loot Box, Phantom Bear- Bundle

FFBCT7P7N2P2: Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate

FFPLPQXXENMS: Bonus 50 points power up

FFMC2SJLKXSB: 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate

SARG886AV5GR: Egg Day Banner, Egg Day Headpic avatar

How To Claim Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes?

As you can see, the above-mentioned Free Fire Max redeem codes are made up of alphabets and numbers. Hence, one should be careful while entering to claim them. Here are the steps to claim the Free Fire Max redeem codes:

Step 1: Visit the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.

Step 2: Log in using your Facebook, Google, Huawei, Apple, or VK id. Make sure the account is the same as the one you use while playing the game.

Step 3: Now, enter the Free Fire Max redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button.

Step 4: That's it! The rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section, where you'll have to claim them before it expires. Any expired codes cannot be redeemed.

