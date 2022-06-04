Just In
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For June 4: Get 3X Diamond Royale Voucher For Free
Garena Free Fire Max is a popular battle royale game with several tournaments and events. The game offers several rewards and upgrades, which can be claimed as gamers progress through levels. At the same time, the Free Fire Max redeem codes offer similar rewards and upgrades. Here's all you need to know about it.
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Explained
Like every other game, Garena Free Fire Max offers multiple rewards and upgrades. However, gamers have to progress through levels to claim them or spend Free Fire diamonds to purchase them. Purchasing the rewards and upgrades with diamonds is the easy way out, but this can be quite expensive.
This is where the Free Fire Max redeem codes come into the picture. The Free Fire Max redeem codes offers several upgrades like a golden sled surfboard, diamond royale vouchers, triple captain power up, and so on. These rewards further help boost your gaming experience.
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For June 4
MCPTTZXZZC5R: TH Championship T-Shirt
BTSQVQC45GEB: Dashing Illusion Pin
MCPTFNXZF4TA: Golden Sledge surfboard
FFPL72XC2SWE: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers and Spirit Fox: Battle Fox
J3ZKQ57Z2P2P: Thunder Electrified Bundle
FFX6-0C2I-IVYU: Arctic blue
FFPLOWHANSMA: Triple Captain power up
FFE4-E0DI-KX2D: Gloo Wall Skin
HK9X-P6XT-E2ET: Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate
FFPLNZUWMALS: Bonus 50 Points
C23Q2AGP9PH: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
FFMCLJESSCR7: 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
FFPLFMSJDKEL: Triple Captain power-up
F2AYSAH5CCQH: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
5FBKP6U2A6VD: 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate
5XMJPG7RH49R: 3x Incubator Voucher
FFA0ES11YL2D: Poker MP40
FFXVGG8NU4YB: Custom Room, Egghunter Loot Box, Phantom Bear- Bundle
FFBCT7P7N2P2: Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate
FFPLPQXXENMS: Bonus 50 points power up
FFMC2SJLKXSB: 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate
SARG886AV5GR: Egg Day Banner, Egg Day Headpic avatar
FFE4E0DIKX2D: Gloo Wall Skin
FFPLNZUWMALS: Bonus 50 Points
FFMC2SJLKXSB: 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate
HK9XP6XTE2ET: Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate
FFE4E0DIKX2D: Gloo Wall Skin
FFMCLJESSCR7: 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
FFPLFMSJDKEL: Triple Captain power-up
F2AYSAH5CCQH: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
FFMC2SJLKXSB: 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate
FFPLOWHANSMA: Triple Captain power up
5FBKP6U2A6VD: 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate
5XMJPG7RH49R: 3x Incubator Voucher
HK9XP6XTE2ET: Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate
FFPLNZUWMALS: Bonus 50 Points
C23Q2AGP9PH: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
How To Claim Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes?
As you can see, the above-mentioned Free Fire Max redeem codes are made up of alphabets and numbers. Hence, one should be careful while entering to claim them. Here are the steps to claim the Free Fire Max redeem codes:
Step 1: Visit the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.
Step 2: Log in using your Facebook, Google, Huawei, Apple, or VK id. Make sure the account is the same as the one you use while playing the game.
Step 3: Now, enter the Free Fire Max redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button.
Step 4: That's it! The rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section, where you'll have to claim them before it expires. Any expired codes cannot be redeemed.
