Just In
- 19 min ago Realme C30 Renders Reveal Rear Design; India Launch Imminent
- 29 min ago Wordle 353 Answer For June 7: Hints, Repeated Letters For Today’s Wordle
- 44 min ago OnePlus Community Sale (June 6th-10th): Find Best Offers On Smartphones And Smart TVs
- 5 hrs ago Amazon Asus Brands Days Sale: Discounts On Best Asus Laptops
Don't Miss
- News India reports 3,714 fresh Covid cases with 7 deaths
- Movies Woh Toh Hai Albelaa: Has Anjali AKA Aparna Dixit Turned Negative? Here's What The Actress Has To Say!
- Finance 3 Tata Companies To Soon Pay Dividend Between 207-605%
- Automobiles 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Details Leak Ahead Of The Launch: 6 Airbags, 7 Colour Options & More
- Lifestyle Vinayaka Chaturthi 2022: Date, Time, Puja Rituals, Legend, History, Significance
- Sports India vs South Africa: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik buys first ticket for second T20I at Barabati
- Education JKSSB SI Result 2022 Released, Download JKSSB SI 2021 Result, Score Sheet On jkssb.nic.in
- Travel Top Destinations In India For Hot Air Balloon Rides
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for June 7: How To Get Latest Rewards
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for June 7 (today) are now available. One can win new rewards and unlock various steps using these codes. Garena Free Fire Max is an upgraded version of the Garena Free Fire which was banned in February in India.
The new title has better graphics compared to the Garena Free Fire. To make your job easy, here we've listed the Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today (June 7) and a guide on how to claim it.
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes: Explained
In Garena Free Fire Max, players usually need character upgrades, for which, you need to spend money. However, you can get these for free using the codes. The Free Fire Max redemption code has 12/16 characters including capital letters and numbers. With the latest redeem codes, one can access diamonds, royale vouchers, guns, skins, characters, and many more. Here's the step-by-step process to claim the latest redeem codes.
How To Claim Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes
First, you need to bind your account to Facebook or VK in order to receive the rewards. As players won't be able to redeem rewards with guest accounts. The rewards are shown in the vault tab in-game lobby; Golds or diamonds will automatically be added to the account wallet.
Step 1: You need to visit the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.
Step 2: Now, log in using your Facebook, Google, Huawei, Apple, or VK id. It is also important to note that, the account should be the same as the one you use while playing the game.
Step 3: Copy the code of your choice from the list and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button.
Step 4: Finally, rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section, where you'll have to claim them before it expires. As any expired codes cannot be redeemed.
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For June 7
3IBBMSL7AK8G
FV5BNJ45IT8U
F4N5K6LYOU9I
FH2GYFDHE34G
F7YGT1BE456Y
FJBHVFS4TY23
J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
B3G7A22TWDR7X
ZRJAPH294KV5
B6IYCTNH4PV3
FF9MJ31CXKRG
FFCO8BS5JW2D
PCNF5CQBAJLK
FFAC2YXE6RF2
FFICJGW9NKYT
WEYVGQC3CT8Q
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
25,750
-
33,590
-
27,760
-
44,425
-
13,780
-
1,25,000
-
45,990
-
1,35,000
-
82,999
-
17,999