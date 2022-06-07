ENGLISH

    Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for June 7: How To Get Latest Rewards

    By
    |

    Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for June 7 (today) are now available. One can win new rewards and unlock various steps using these codes. Garena Free Fire Max is an upgraded version of the Garena Free Fire which was banned in February in India.

     
    Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for June 7

    The new title has better graphics compared to the Garena Free Fire. To make your job easy, here we've listed the Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today (June 7) and a guide on how to claim it.

    Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes: Explained

    In Garena Free Fire Max, players usually need character upgrades, for which, you need to spend money. However, you can get these for free using the codes. The Free Fire Max redemption code has 12/16 characters including capital letters and numbers. With the latest redeem codes, one can access diamonds, royale vouchers, guns, skins, characters, and many more. Here's the step-by-step process to claim the latest redeem codes.

    How To Claim Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes

    First, you need to bind your account to Facebook or VK in order to receive the rewards. As players won't be able to redeem rewards with guest accounts. The rewards are shown in the vault tab in-game lobby; Golds or diamonds will automatically be added to the account wallet.

    Step 1: You need to visit the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.

    Step 2: Now, log in using your Facebook, Google, Huawei, Apple, or VK id. It is also important to note that, the account should be the same as the one you use while playing the game.

    Step 3: Copy the code of your choice from the list and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button.

     

    Step 4: Finally, rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section, where you'll have to claim them before it expires. As any expired codes cannot be redeemed.

    Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For June 7

    3IBBMSL7AK8G
    FV5BNJ45IT8U
    F4N5K6LYOU9I
    FH2GYFDHE34G
    F7YGT1BE456Y
    FJBHVFS4TY23
    J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
    B3G7A22TWDR7X
    ZRJAPH294KV5
    B6IYCTNH4PV3
    FF9MJ31CXKRG
    FFCO8BS5JW2D
    PCNF5CQBAJLK
    FFAC2YXE6RF2
    FFICJGW9NKYT
    WEYVGQC3CT8Q

    Read More About: free fire gaming apps news
    Story first published: Tuesday, June 7, 2022, 10:37 [IST]
