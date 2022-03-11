Just In
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For March 11: Get Latest Diamonds & Rewards
Free Fire Max is an upgraded version of the Garena Free Fire that was banned last month in India. The latest title offers better graphics and requires more space. The Garena Free Fire Max is 0.96GB in size, while the Free Fire was around 700MB in size. However, Free Fire Max redeem codes are similar to the Garena Free Fire.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for March 11 are now available which brings several new rewards. Using redeem codes, players can access to diamonds, royale vouchers, skins, characters, and many more. Check below the Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today and a step-by-step guide to claim it.
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Explained
Like Free Fire redeem codes, the latest version redemption code has also 12 characters, including capital letters and numbers. In the game, players need character upgrades and more. For that, you have to spend money; however, you can simply save it using the redeem codes. Follow these steps to claim Free Fire Max redeem codes.
How To Get Free Fire Max Redeem Codes?
Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption website or simply click on this.
Step 2: Now, you need to log in using your Facebook, Google, Huawei, Apple, or VK id. As you won't be able to redeem your rewards with guest accounts. You may bind your account to Facebook or VK to get the rewards.
Step 3: Then copy code of your choice from the list and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button.
Step 4: Now, rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section, where you need to claim it before it expires. Do note that, any expired codes cannot be redeemed. Besides, item rewards are shown in the vault tab in-game lobby; Golds or diamonds will be added to the account wallet automatically.
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For March 11, 2022
Here's the list of Free Fire Max redeem codes for March 11.
FF5X-ZSZM-6LEF
FFTQ-T5IR-MCNX
FF7W-SM0C-N44Z
FFA9-UVHX-4H7D
XBY4-7AFN-NUD6
FJKI-8U7Y-6TRF
FIH8-FS76-F5TR
FBJK-I9Z7-F65R
FFXV-GG8N-U4YB
FFE4-E0DI-KX2D
FF22-NYW9-4A00
