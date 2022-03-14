Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For March 14; How To Claim Latest Rewards News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today (March 14) are now live. It will give you a chance to win new rewards. As we already know you need character upgrades and more in the Garena Free Fire Max game. For that, you have to spend money; however, the redeem codes can save your money. Here're the Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today (March 14) and a guide on how to claim them.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Details

Garena Free Fire Max is an upgraded version of the original Garena Free Fire that was banned in India. Like Free Fire redeem codes, the latest version redemption code has also 12 characters, including capital letters and numbers. Using redeem codes, you can access diamonds, royale vouchers, skins, characters, and many more. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to claim Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes.

How To Get Free Fire Max Redeem Codes?

Step 1: Firstly, you need to visit the Free Fire redemption website or simply click on this.

Step 2: Now, log in to your using your Free Fire Max account using Facebook, Google, Huawei, Apple, or VK id. One must know that the account should be the same as the one you use while playing the game.

Step 3: Then you need to copy the code of your choice from the list and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button.

Step 4: Finally, rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section, where you need to claim it before it expires. Do note that, any expired codes cannot be redeemed.

Moreover, you must follow some points such as you won't be able to redeem your rewards with guest accounts. You may bind your account to Facebook or VK to get the rewards. Besides, item rewards are shown in the vault tab in-game lobby; Golds or diamonds will be added to the account wallet automatically.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For March 14

Here's the list of Free Fire Max redeem codes for March 14.

FFCP 9MH2 QSJK

FFPL WIED USNH

FFCP NZ34 BZJW

SSUP TVP3 HV9X

TDND M4K2 HSEP

JZEW A4GY QDWV

B6Q8 VY2T JUCM

FFPL OJEU FHSI

SGBE ATZS D85N

FFPL IWUW UNSH

