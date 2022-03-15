ENGLISH

    Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For March 15: Get Costume Bundles, Skins, More

    By
    |

    Garena Free Fire Max is the game that's currently available in India after Free Fire was banned by the government. Free Fire Max gamers can tap into the redeem codes to get several rewards and other benefits, just like the Free Fire redeem codes. Here's everything you need to know about the Free Fire Max redeem codes for today, March 15.

     
    Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For March 15: All New Codes

    Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Explained

    Garena Free Fire Max provides various rewards and upgrades to its gamers. Generally, one would need to spend Free Fire diamonds or even real money to claim these upgrades. On the other hand, the Free Fire Max redeem codes offer these rewards free of cost.

    Gamers can get rewards like loot crates, weapon royale vouchers, skins, character upgrades, and much more with the Free Fire Max redeem codes. Moreover, the Free Fire Max redeem codes are free of cost and are easy to claim. That said, there are a few points to bear in mind before claiming the Free Fire Max redeem codes.

    Firstly, gamers should remember that every Free Fire Max has an expiration date. This means any expired redeem code can't be claimed. If a code's reward isn't appearing in your vault, it's an indication of an expired redeem code. Also, gamers won't be able to redeem their rewards using guest accounts. Players need to link their accounts to Facebook or VK to claim these rewards.

    Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For March 15

    SARG886AV5GR
    3IBBMSL7AK8G
    4ST1ZTBE2RP9
    X99TK56XDJ4X
    FFAC2YXE6RF2
    FFICJGW9NKYT
    FFCO8BS5JW2D
    FMCJ ULOS GLMI
    FMDG UHLB AFMR
    FMVF IMUD KRCH
    FMJC WLIO PTWI
    FMEW EAPD KNEC
    FMNI VVJT EBSJ
    FMPJ CEIE CKPN
    FMRS LNGB CKVW
    FMDF SKGK USOB
    FMRP APLM EOFO
    FMLM OOTK UTPT
    FMBU LUPD LSWS
    FMFM WEFD TABB
    FMLR BSMS PWOV
    FMKT BUFL TBJF

    How To Claim Free Fire Max Redeem Codes?

    Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.

    Step 2: Next, log in to your Free Fire Max account using either Huawei, Facebook, Twitter, Apple, VK, or Google account.

     

    Step 3: Now, enter the Free Fire Max redeem code of your choice from the list.

    free fire gaming news
    Story first published: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 10:37 [IST]
