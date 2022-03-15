Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For March 15: Get Costume Bundles, Skins, More News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Garena Free Fire Max is the game that's currently available in India after Free Fire was banned by the government. Free Fire Max gamers can tap into the redeem codes to get several rewards and other benefits, just like the Free Fire redeem codes. Here's everything you need to know about the Free Fire Max redeem codes for today, March 15.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Explained

Garena Free Fire Max provides various rewards and upgrades to its gamers. Generally, one would need to spend Free Fire diamonds or even real money to claim these upgrades. On the other hand, the Free Fire Max redeem codes offer these rewards free of cost.

Gamers can get rewards like loot crates, weapon royale vouchers, skins, character upgrades, and much more with the Free Fire Max redeem codes. Moreover, the Free Fire Max redeem codes are free of cost and are easy to claim. That said, there are a few points to bear in mind before claiming the Free Fire Max redeem codes.

Firstly, gamers should remember that every Free Fire Max has an expiration date. This means any expired redeem code can't be claimed. If a code's reward isn't appearing in your vault, it's an indication of an expired redeem code. Also, gamers won't be able to redeem their rewards using guest accounts. Players need to link their accounts to Facebook or VK to claim these rewards.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For March 15

SARG886AV5GR

3IBBMSL7AK8G

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

X99TK56XDJ4X

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FMCJ ULOS GLMI

FMDG UHLB AFMR

FMVF IMUD KRCH

FMJC WLIO PTWI

FMEW EAPD KNEC

FMNI VVJT EBSJ

FMPJ CEIE CKPN

FMRS LNGB CKVW

FMDF SKGK USOB

FMRP APLM EOFO

FMLM OOTK UTPT

FMBU LUPD LSWS

FMFM WEFD TABB

FMLR BSMS PWOV

FMKT BUFL TBJF

How To Claim Free Fire Max Redeem Codes?

Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.

Step 2: Next, log in to your Free Fire Max account using either Huawei, Facebook, Twitter, Apple, VK, or Google account.

Step 3: Now, enter the Free Fire Max redeem code of your choice from the list.

Best Mobiles in India