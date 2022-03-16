Just In
- just now Amazon Holi Edition Spin And Win Quiz Answer: Win OnePlus 9 Pro
- 12 min ago Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Hands-On Video Leaks Ahead Of Launch
- 4 hrs ago Best Waterproof Smartphone Protective Pouch For This Holi Festival Under Rs. 200
- 12 hrs ago Realme GT 2, GT 2 Pro 5G India Launch Officially Teased; Arriving By This Month
Don't Miss
- News J&K cops gun down 3 terrorists involved in killing of sarpanch
- Finance EU Hits, Russia With More Sanctions: From Trade To Truffles
- Movies Anupam Kher Feels Euphoric About Success Of The Kashmir Files; Says The Film Broke All Barriers
- Sports ONE X: Adriano Moraes predicts winner of Johnson vs. Rodtang super-fight
- Automobiles Slavia Vs Virtus Vs City Vs Ciaz Vs Verna: Design, Features, Dimensions & Powertrain
- Education CSBC Bihar Police Fireman Admit Card 2022 Released At csbc.bih.nic.in, Download Here
- Travel Top 10 Family Summer Vacations To Take In India
- Lifestyle 11 Health Benefits Of Drinking Cabbage Water
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For March 16: Get Underground Howl Loot Crate For Free
Garena Free Fire Max is one of the most popular games in India in the battle royale segment. Gamers can get several rewards and upgrades on Free Fire Max, including benefits like loot crates, weapon royale vouchers, and much more. While these can be expensive, the Free Fire Max redeem codes provide them for free.
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For March 16
These are the Free Fire Max redeem codes for today, March 16:
FU6Y-54TG-D2U7
6C5S-43AE-Q1FR
F23E-R7F6-5TCR
FMZN TN6X W9R7
FMXU WSKZ OMFR
FM7T HUNM 8ROO
FMRX VMTW HDJD
FMRX UNR6 MFYR
FMS6 4QWJ EG5R
FMX4 SWJE 6J7W
FMNT PUKH XMV9
FMFN HE4S QSND
FMXE 8ION M7MV
FMOJ OSRA XVQ3
FMDO 5R4M RSXC
FMJY 8K55 LF6C
FMO8 OGRY VEKJ
FMSA JHA5 PIAT
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Explained
As one can see, the Free Fire Max redeem codes are made up of both alphabets and numbers. The codes offer several rewards and upgrades to gamers. Generally, you can buy these upgrades at the Free Fire Max store. But these can be expensive and you may need to shell out Free Fire diamonds or even real money.
On the other hand, the Free Fire Max redeem codes offer similar rewards and upgrades. The Free Fire Max redeem code for today gives gamers an underground howl loot crate, weapon royale vouchers, skins, character upgrade, and much more. Plus, these rewards are free of cost and can be availed before it expires.
Steps To Claim Free Fire Max Redeem Codes
Here are the steps to claim the Free Fire Max redeem codes:
Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.
Step 2: Next, log in to your Free Fire Max account using either Huawei, Facebook, Twitter, Apple, VK, or Google account.
Step 3: Now, enter the Free Fire Max redeem code of your choice from the list.
That's it! The rewards of your choice will directly appear in the in-game vault where you can tap into the upgrades. Do note, Garena has put an expiry date on the Free Fire Max redeem codes. If the codes aren't working it's because they might have expired. You can try your luck with other codes then.
-
54,999
-
39,999
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
14,999
-
43,900
-
14,999
-
18,999
-
26,999
-
20,185
-
14,390
-
10,040
-
8,360
-
6,675