    Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For March 16: Get Underground Howl Loot Crate For Free

    By
    |

    Garena Free Fire Max is one of the most popular games in India in the battle royale segment. Gamers can get several rewards and upgrades on Free Fire Max, including benefits like loot crates, weapon royale vouchers, and much more. While these can be expensive, the Free Fire Max redeem codes provide them for free.

     
    Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For March 16

    These are the Free Fire Max redeem codes for today, March 16:

    FU6Y-54TG-D2U7
    6C5S-43AE-Q1FR
    F23E-R7F6-5TCR
    FMZN TN6X W9R7
    FMXU WSKZ OMFR
    FM7T HUNM 8ROO
    FMRX VMTW HDJD
    FMRX UNR6 MFYR
    FMS6 4QWJ EG5R
    FMX4 SWJE 6J7W
    FMNT PUKH XMV9
    FMFN HE4S QSND
    FMXE 8ION M7MV
    FMOJ OSRA XVQ3
    FMDO 5R4M RSXC
    FMJY 8K55 LF6C
    FMO8 OGRY VEKJ
    FMSA JHA5 PIAT

    Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Explained

    As one can see, the Free Fire Max redeem codes are made up of both alphabets and numbers. The codes offer several rewards and upgrades to gamers. Generally, you can buy these upgrades at the Free Fire Max store. But these can be expensive and you may need to shell out Free Fire diamonds or even real money.

    On the other hand, the Free Fire Max redeem codes offer similar rewards and upgrades. The Free Fire Max redeem code for today gives gamers an underground howl loot crate, weapon royale vouchers, skins, character upgrade, and much more. Plus, these rewards are free of cost and can be availed before it expires.

    Steps To Claim Free Fire Max Redeem Codes

    Here are the steps to claim the Free Fire Max redeem codes:

    Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.

    Step 2: Next, log in to your Free Fire Max account using either Huawei, Facebook, Twitter, Apple, VK, or Google account.

    Step 3: Now, enter the Free Fire Max redeem code of your choice from the list.

    That's it! The rewards of your choice will directly appear in the in-game vault where you can tap into the upgrades. Do note, Garena has put an expiry date on the Free Fire Max redeem codes. If the codes aren't working it's because they might have expired. You can try your luck with other codes then.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 9:42 [IST]
