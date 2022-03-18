Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For March 18: Get Latest Diamonds, Rewards For Free News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for March 18 are now available which will give you a chance to win latest diamonds and rewards within the game. For the unaware, players need character upgrades and more in the Garena Free Fire Max game. For that, you have to spend money; however, you can simply save it using the redeem codes.

Using the redeem codes, one can access to diamonds, royale vouchers, skins, characters, and many more. Check below the Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today (March 18) and a step-by-step guide to claim it.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Details

Garena Free Fire Max is an upgraded version of the Garena Free Fire that was banned last month in India. However, it offers better graphics compared to the previous title. Further, the Free Fire Max redemption code has also 12 characters like Garena Free Fire which includes capital letters and numbers. Using the latest redeem codes, you can access diamonds, royale vouchers, skins, characters, and many more.

Before claiming the latest rewards, you must know that you won't be able to redeem your rewards with guest accounts. You may bind your account to Facebook or VK to get the rewards. Also, item rewards are shown in the vault tab in-game lobby; Golds or diamonds will be added to the account wallet automatically.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For March 18

FVB4 N5JK R3YI

FJ6N MU3J LO9B

FFBR KN3A PI7B

FHJI 765T RFGB

FGB5 6Y7U I8IM

FKO9 87UY R2GB

FEI4 5YH6 TNMG

FID8 S76A 5RQF

FG2H J3EU RF76

FNMI U765 SR5F

FG7F D6S5 R4AF

FTVF C7VG BEHJ

How To Claim Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes?

Step 1: Visit the Free Fire redemption website or simply click on this.

Step 2: Then to log in using your Facebook, Google, Huawei, Apple, or VK id. The account should be the same as the one you use while playing the game.

Step 3: Now you'll have to copy the code of your choice from the list and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button.

Step 4: After that, rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section, where you need to claim it before it expires. Do note that, any expired codes cannot be redeemed.

