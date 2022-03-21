ENGLISH

    Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For March 21: How To Get Free Upgrades, Rewards

    By
    |

    Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for March 21 are available now, bringing with it a fresh dose of rewards and upgrades. The Free Fire Max redeem codes are quite similar to the Free Fire redeem codes. Gamers can get exclusive rewards and upgrades using these codes, which are free of cost. Here's everything you need to know about the Free Fire Max redeem codes.

     
    Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For March 21

    6YOU-9JN8-7V6Y
    CT5D-RFEV-RB45
    NTJY-KHIB-87V6
    FFGB-VIXS-AI24
    FBNJ-I87Y-6TGH
    FTRF-VBHJ-FI87
    FSER-5T6Y-7U8I
    FBHJ-UYTR-FICV
    XM5L-93V3-8NGX
    732O-IF59-VMZ1
    NV94-4T60-B9GK
    FFA0-ES11-YL2D
    FFX6-0C2I-IVYU
    FJKI-8U7Y-6TRF
    FIH8-FS76-F5TR
    FBJK-I9Z7-F65R
    FFXV-GG8N-U4YB
    FFE4-E0DI-KX2D
    FF22-NYW9-4A00
    FF5X-ZSZM-6LEF
    FFTQ-T5IR-MCNX
    FF7W-SM0C-N44Z
    FFA9-UVHX-4H7D
    XBY4-7AFN-NUD
    6FFTI-LM65-9NZB
    SPEH-GKWH-GSW9

    3CYS-QQ95-YTWK
    E7SK-E1R6-31H1
    5G9G-CY97-UUD4
    SPEH-FABF-9HSD
    E7SK-E1R6-31H1
    FBSH-ARE1-0RBU5
    UGAX-G6SW-LZSK
    FFIC-DCTS-L5FT
    FFES-PORT-S3MU
    ZH6C-DBXF-DSPN
    FFBC-LQ6S-7W25
    LL7V-DMX3-63YK
    5G9G-CY97-UUD4
    QUZ5-MJPP-Y92E
    FF6M-1L8S-QAUY
    8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB

    Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Explained

    As one can see, the Free Fire Max redeem codes are made up of alphabets and numbers. Gamers should ensure to enter these codes accurately while redeeming them. For the unaware, Free Fire Max offers several rewards and upgrades within the game. But these are quite expensive to purchase at the Free Fire Max store.

    On the other hand, the Free Fire Max redeem codes bring in similar rewards and upgrades. Gamers can also get Free Fire diamonds, which can be used to purchase rewards and upgrades of their choice. At the same time, there are a few points to bear in mind before using the Free Fire Max redeem codes.

    Firstly, gamers should note that the item rewards are shown in the vault tab in-game lobby. Apart from these, gold or diamonds will be added to the account wallet automatically. Gamers should remember that every Free Fire Max has an expiration date. Any expired codes cannot be redeemed.

    Additionally, Garena notes that gamers won't be able to redeem their rewards using guest accounts. Players need to link their accounts to Facebook or VK to claim these rewards. Also, they can contact customer service if you encountered any issues.

    How To Claim Free Fire Max Redeem Codes?

    Here are the steps to claim the Free Fire redeem codes:

    Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.

     

    Step 2: Next, log in to your Free Fire account using either Huawei, Facebook, Twitter, Apple, VK, or Google account. This should be the same as the one you log in to while playing Free Fire on your mobile.

    Step 3: Now, enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice from the list.

    The rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section. You only need to claim it before it expires.

    Story first published: Monday, March 21, 2022, 8:48 [IST]
