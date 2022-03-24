ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For March 24: Get Pet Rumble Room Card, More

    By
    |

    Garena Free Fire Max is one of the most popular battle royale games in India right now. The game offers multiple rewards and upgrades, which can be collected as gamers pass through levels and emerge as winners. One can also get rewards and upgrades using the Free Fire Max redeem codes, which are explained here.

     
    Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For March 24

    What Are Free Fire Max Redeem Codes?

    Like every other game, Free Fire Max also brings in-app purchases. Gamers can buy rewards and upgrades to boost their gaming performance. This can often be expensive and drain out your wallet. On the other hand, the Free Fire Max redeem codes bring in similar rewards and upgrades, free of cost.

    Gamers can get Free Fire Max game boosters like weapon royale vouchers, battle royale vouchers, loot crates, skins, character upgrades, and much more. One simply needs to enter the desired Free Fire Max redeem codes and the rewards can be theirs.

    Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For Today, March 24

    FN7B-6V5T-DREF
    FR4B-N6JK-YI1N
    FB7V-65C4-DRFE
    FB4N-567Y-KJU7
    FF22-NYW9-4A00
    FF5X-ZSZM-6LEF
    FFTQ-T5IR-MCNX
    FF7W-SM0C-N44Z
    FFA9-UVHX-4H7D
    XBY4-7AFN-NUD
    6FFTI-LM65-9NZB
    SPEH-GKWH-GSW9
    3CYS-QQ95-YTWK
    E7SK-E1R6-31H1
    5G9G-CY97-UUD4
    SPEH-FABF-9HSD
    E7SK-E1R6-31H1
    FBSH-ARE1-0RBU5
    UGAX-G6SW-LZSK
    FFIC-DCTS-L5FT
    FFES-PORT-S3MU
    ZH6C-DBXF-DSPN
    FFBC-LQ6S-7W25
    LL7V-DMX3-63YK
    5G9G-CY97-UUD4
    QUZ5-MJPP-Y92E
    FF6M-1L8S-QAUY
    8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB

    How To Claim Free Fire Max Redeem Codes?

    The above-mentioned Free Fire Max redeem codes consist of alphabets and numbers, which have to be entered accurately to claim the rewards. Here are the steps to do the same:

    Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.

    Step 2: Next, log in to your Free Fire account using either Huawei, Facebook, Twitter, Apple, VK, or Google account. This should be the same as the one you log in to while playing Free Fire on your mobile.

    Step 3: Now, enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice from the list.

    To note, the rewards will appear in the vault tab in the game lobby. Apart from these, gold or diamonds will be added to the account wallet automatically. Gamers should remember that every Free Fire Max has an expiration date. Any expired codes cannot be redeemed. Additionally, Garena notes that gamers won't be able to redeem their rewards using guest accounts. Players need to link their accounts to Facebook or VK to claim these rewards.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: free fire gaming news
    Story first published: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 9:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 24, 2022

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X