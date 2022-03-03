Just In
- 47 min ago Amazon Redmi Note 11 Pro Quiz Answers: Win Redmi Note 11S
- 1 hr ago Samsung Galaxy A13 4G, Galaxy A33 5G Renders, Key Specs Leak
- 2 hrs ago Oppo Reno 7Z 5G Announced With Triple Cameras, Snapdragon 695 SoC; Price, Availability In India
- 4 hrs ago Amazon Sony Days Sale: Discount Offers On Sony Earbuds, Headphones, Speakers, And More
Don't Miss
- News Second round of Russia-Ukraine negotitations to take place today; both sides ready
- Movies Bheeshma Parvam Twitter Review: Did Mammootty-Amal Neerad's Film Impress The Audience?
- Finance Brent Crude Tops $116 per bbl On Latest Sanctions
- Sports Roman Abramovich confirms decision to sell Chelsea
- Lifestyle No Proposal To Lift Face Mask Rule Though Covid-19 Wave Almost Ended: Maharashtra Health Minister
- Automobiles Honda Registers Decline In Sales: Just 7,187 Units Sold In February 2022
- Education NIOS Board Exam Date Sheet 2022 Released At nios.ac.in, Check Class 10, 12 Exam Time Table Here
- Travel Best Summer Vacations In West Bengal
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For March 3: New Codes, Rewards, Upgrades, More
Garena Free Fire Max is now one of the most popular games in India, especially after Free Fire was banned in India. The main difference between the two gamers is the better features, graphics, and overall experience with Free Fire Max, despite coming from the same publisher. Here's everything you need to know about the Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes.
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Explained
If you're a pro gamer, you already have an idea of the redeem codes for battle royale games. On the other hand, if you're a rookie, here's everything you need to know about the Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes. Just like most other battle royale games, Free Fire Max brings in several rewards, upgrades, and other benefits.
However, gamers would either need to spend Free Fire diamonds and real money to get the rewards or make their way through tournaments to get these rewards. That said, the Free Fire Max redeem codes offer several benefits and upgrades - free of cost. One simply needs to enter these redeem codes and the upgrades are yours.
Free Fire Max Redeem Codes: Points To Keep In Mind
The Free Fire Max redeem codes gets you rewards like weapon upgrades, skin, loot crates, royale vouchers, character upgrades, and much more. There are a few points to keep in mind before claiming the Free Fire Max redeem codes, as listed by Garena. They are as follows:
Point 1: The redemption code has 12 characters, consisting of capital letters and numbers.
Point 2: Item rewards are shown in the vault tab in-game lobby; Golds or diamonds will be added to the account wallet automatically.
Point 3: Please note the redemption expiration date. Any expired codes cannot be redeemed.
Point 4: You can contact customer service if you encountered any issues.
Point 5: You will not be able to redeem your rewards with guest accounts. You may bind your account to Facebook or VK to receive the rewards.
How To Claim Free Fire Max Redeem Codes?
Here are the steps to claim the Free Fire Max redeem codes, which is just as it was for the Free Fire redeem codes before it was banned:
Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.
Step 2: Next, log in to your Free Fire Max account using either Huawei, Facebook, Twitter, Apple, VK, or Google account. This should be the same as the one you log in to while playing Free Fire Max on your mobile.
Step 3: Now, enter the Free Fire Max redeem code of your choice from the list.
Step 4: That's it! The rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section. You only need to claim it before it expires.
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For March 3
Here are the Free Fire Max redeem codes for today, March 3
G8WQ-QVLM-JSBN
W8TQ-AYR2-5RNG
BOOY-AHAG-S18F
KL9U-Y924-AYAW
BOOY-AVML-ZJ7N
JEKU-2K32-G6R8
JEK1-8G4G-R7G8
7859-2BAC-SWAS
GJJW-SQ9A-AV7U
UBUD-SG22-Z67A
GRAC-IACL-ATAM
8G2YJS3TWKUB
GZ3SLYFGTD8X
FG56NY7KGFID
FS7W65RFFERFG
UBJHGNT6M7KU
SVBNK58T7G65
X4SWFGRHG76T
C3DSEBN4M56K
FT6YGBTGVSRW
FGHEU76TRFQB
N34MRTYOHNI8
UBJHGNT6M7KU
SVBNK58T7G65
X4SWFGRHG76T
6AQ2WS1XDFRT
Y374UYH5GB67
NJKI89UY7GTV
C3DSEBN4M56K
Y7ULO80U9J8H
7GF6D5TSREF3
4G56NYHKGFID
8S7W65RFFERFG
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
26,999
-
20,185
-
14,390
-
10,040
-
8,360
-
6,675
-
40,999
-
25,315
-
16,924
-
56,845