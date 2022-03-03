ENGLISH

    Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For March 3: New Codes, Rewards, Upgrades, More

    By
    |

    Garena Free Fire Max is now one of the most popular games in India, especially after Free Fire was banned in India. The main difference between the two gamers is the better features, graphics, and overall experience with Free Fire Max, despite coming from the same publisher. Here's everything you need to know about the Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes.

     
    Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For March 3

    Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Explained

    If you're a pro gamer, you already have an idea of the redeem codes for battle royale games. On the other hand, if you're a rookie, here's everything you need to know about the Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes. Just like most other battle royale games, Free Fire Max brings in several rewards, upgrades, and other benefits.

    However, gamers would either need to spend Free Fire diamonds and real money to get the rewards or make their way through tournaments to get these rewards. That said, the Free Fire Max redeem codes offer several benefits and upgrades - free of cost. One simply needs to enter these redeem codes and the upgrades are yours.

    Free Fire Max Redeem Codes: Points To Keep In Mind

    The Free Fire Max redeem codes gets you rewards like weapon upgrades, skin, loot crates, royale vouchers, character upgrades, and much more. There are a few points to keep in mind before claiming the Free Fire Max redeem codes, as listed by Garena. They are as follows:

    Point 1: The redemption code has 12 characters, consisting of capital letters and numbers.

    Point 2: Item rewards are shown in the vault tab in-game lobby; Golds or diamonds will be added to the account wallet automatically.

    Point 3: Please note the redemption expiration date. Any expired codes cannot be redeemed.

    Point 4: You can contact customer service if you encountered any issues.

    Point 5: You will not be able to redeem your rewards with guest accounts. You may bind your account to Facebook or VK to receive the rewards.

     

    How To Claim Free Fire Max Redeem Codes?

    Here are the steps to claim the Free Fire Max redeem codes, which is just as it was for the Free Fire redeem codes before it was banned:

    Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.

    Step 2: Next, log in to your Free Fire Max account using either Huawei, Facebook, Twitter, Apple, VK, or Google account. This should be the same as the one you log in to while playing Free Fire Max on your mobile.

    Step 3: Now, enter the Free Fire Max redeem code of your choice from the list.

    Step 4: That's it! The rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section. You only need to claim it before it expires.

    Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For March 3

    Here are the Free Fire Max redeem codes for today, March 3

    G8WQ-QVLM-JSBN
    W8TQ-AYR2-5RNG
    BOOY-AHAG-S18F
    KL9U-Y924-AYAW
    BOOY-AVML-ZJ7N
    JEKU-2K32-G6R8
    JEK1-8G4G-R7G8
    7859-2BAC-SWAS
    GJJW-SQ9A-AV7U
    UBUD-SG22-Z67A
    GRAC-IACL-ATAM
    8G2YJS3TWKUB
    GZ3SLYFGTD8X
    FG56NY7KGFID
    FS7W65RFFERFG
    UBJHGNT6M7KU
    SVBNK58T7G65
    X4SWFGRHG76T
    C3DSEBN4M56K
    FT6YGBTGVSRW
    FGHEU76TRFQB
    N34MRTYOHNI8
    UBJHGNT6M7KU
    SVBNK58T7G65
    X4SWFGRHG76T
    6AQ2WS1XDFRT
    Y374UYH5GB67
    NJKI89UY7GTV
    C3DSEBN4M56K
    Y7ULO80U9J8H
    7GF6D5TSREF3
    4G56NYHKGFID
    8S7W65RFFERFG

