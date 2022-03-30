ENGLISH

    Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For March 30: New List Of Freebies And Steps To Claim Them

    By
    |

    Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today, March 30 are available now, bringing a fresh dose of rewards and upgrades. If you're looking to boost your gaming performance, the Free Fire Max redeem codes will help you without having it spend a single dime. We've explained everything about the Free Fire Max redeem codes here.

     
    Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For March 30

    What Are Free Fire Max Redeem Codes?

    Like every other battle royale game, Free Fire Max also offers several rewards and upgrades. Generally, gamers need to purchase these rewards, which can turn out to be quite expensive. On the other hand, the Free Fire Max redeem codes offers similar upgrades and rewards - free of cost. Do note, when you purchase any reward within the app, it can drain out your wallet if not careful.

    Gamers can access battle royale vouchers, weapon loot crates, skins, character upgrades, and much more using the Free Fire Max redeem codes. Moreover, the steps to claim these rewards are pretty easy and can be done in just a few minutes.

    How To Claim Free Fire Max Redeem Codes?

    Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.

    Step 2: Next, log in to your Free Fire account using either Huawei, Facebook, Twitter, Apple, VK, or Google account. This should be the same as the one you log in to while playing Free Fire on your mobile.

    Step 3: Now, enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice from the list mentioned below.

    Step 4: Once you enter the code from the list, it'll directly appear in the game vault. Gamers should ensure to claim the rewards before it expires.

    Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For March 30

    B5TJ KYIH 16G76
    D5RS 4EFG RBTN
    EUUM 7G33 N2T8
    HZFR YHCQ VFR9
    WXAD BEOE NR1W
    QZ29 JLEN DSAM
    V7FQ AQFA 1JTX
    1UJD 20PP N9RP
    A4HW 8O47 L2EO
    N2S0 4IQL ZUX7
    B0Z3 YZ94 MLTU
    5YGK AFM2 1994
    529I 3QJ9 QN9K
    K6EE 6AZR 1834
    RXQ7 2H2L 5W6Y
    AEL3 VFM3 56WE
    G7HJ AAS9 DHXR
    GA5D 1PWF CUEC
    QKGL 6Z6Q GLV4
    390D XB4P AZNW
    TRVP 5HEJ Y8DV
    2K3E KUM2 3FB7

     

    Key Points To Claim Free Fire Max Redeem Codes

    The aforementioned list will get you freebies of rewards and upgrades. That said, there are a couple of factors to keep in mind while you claim these rewards and upgrades. Garena has listed these out on the redemption website, which is as follows:

    Point 1: The redemption code has 12/16 characters, consisting of capital letters and numbers. Make sure you enter these correctly

    Point 2: Item rewards are shown in the vault tab in the game lobby

    Point 3: Golds or diamonds will be added to the account wallet automatically

    Point 4: Gamers should note that the rewards redemption has an expiration date. Any expired codes cannot be redeemed

    Point 5: Gamers won't be able to redeem their rewards with guest accounts

    Point 6: Hence, gamers will need to link their account to Facebook or VK to receive these rewards

    Point 7: Gamers can contact customer service if they encounter any issue

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 10:16 [IST]
