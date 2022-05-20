Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For May 20: Get Weapon Loot Crates, Vouchers For Free News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Garena Free Fire Max is one of the most popular battle royale games available to play in India. To note, the Free Fire Max comes as an enhanced and graphics-rich game unlike its counterpart, the Free Fire, which was banned recently in India. The game offers several rewards and upgrades, which can be claimed using the Free Fire Max redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For Today

J3ZK Q57Z 2P2P

WEYV GQC3 CT8Q

F76T 5RDF SV8N

7KEL R6K8 M9P9

87FD YSTG AFQV

B1JI 82J7 635E

B3G7 A22T WDR7X

FF7M UY4M E6SC

FUJ9 8NB7 U3YT

DGE4 BNR5 T6KY

OUJ8 N7B6 VC5R

4SEA DQFV Q1B4

FS8D FZ7G HJSE

FV4B XH7J U7I6

FRF8 GB3T JY5H

F8BV U7YC TX8F

FR6F 5R4C EX4D

FF7V EB1N JRK5

F6OY 9H8I B2V7

FFN3 RM9T KY2L

FD9A Q1FG H2Y3

FBI8 YT8G VB7N

K2OG IUY5 T7EA

DQC2 VBJ3 IER8

FFX6-0C2I-IVYU: Arctic blue

FFPLOWHANSMA: Triple Captain power up

FFE4-E0DI-KX2D: Gloo Wall Skin

HK9X-P6XT-E2ET: Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate

FFPLNZUWMALS: Bonus 50 Points

C23Q2AGP9PH: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate

FFMCLJESSCR7: 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

FFPLFMSJDKEL: Triple Captain power-up

F2AYSAH5CCQH: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

5FBKP6U2A6VD: 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate

5XMJPG7RH49R: 3x Incubator Voucher

FFA0-ES11-YL2D: Poker MP40

FFXV-GG8N-U4YB: Custom Room

Egghunter Loot Box, Phantom Bear- Bundle

FFBC-T7P7-N2P2: Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate

FFPL-PQXX-ENMS: Bonus 50 points power up

FFMC2SJLKXSB: 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate

SARG-886A-V5GR: Egg Day Banner, Egg Day Headpic avatar

FFE4-E0DI-KX2D: Gloo Wall Skin

FFPLNZUWMALS: Bonus 50 Points

FFMC2SJLKXSB: 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate

HK9X-P6XT-E2ET: Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Explained

As one can see, the Free Fire Max redeem codes include alphabets and numbers. Generally, gamers can get rewards and upgrades at the Free Fire Max store. However, this can be quite expensive and even drain your wallet. Plus, you can claim them as you progress through levels, but this too can be quite difficult at times.

This is where the aforementioned Free Fire Max redeem codes come into the picture. They are free of cost and easy to claim. And the best part is that the rewards and upgrades of your choice directly appear in the gaming app, making it easy for you. Gamers can get weapon loot crates, skins, battle royale vouchers, and more with the Free Fire Max redeem codes.

How To Claim Free Fire Max Redeem Codes?

Here are the simple and easy steps to claim the Free Fire Max redeem codes:

Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.

Step 2: Next, log in to your Free Fire account using either Huawei, Facebook, Twitter, Apple, VK, or Google account. This should be the same as the one you log in to while playing Free Fire on your mobile.

Step 3: Now, enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice from the list.

Step 4: Once you enter the code from the list, it'll directly appear in the game vault. Gamers should ensure to claim the rewards before it expires.

Step 5: Gamers should also note that they won't be able to claim the rewards using guest accounts. Hence, it's best to register and use that account to play Free Fire Max and claim freebies.

Best Mobiles in India