    Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For May 20: Get Weapon Loot Crates, Vouchers For Free

    By
    |

    Garena Free Fire Max is one of the most popular battle royale games available to play in India. To note, the Free Fire Max comes as an enhanced and graphics-rich game unlike its counterpart, the Free Fire, which was banned recently in India. The game offers several rewards and upgrades, which can be claimed using the Free Fire Max redeem codes.

     
    Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For May 20

    Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For Today

    J3ZK Q57Z 2P2P
    WEYV GQC3 CT8Q
    F76T 5RDF SV8N
    7KEL R6K8 M9P9
    87FD YSTG AFQV
    B1JI 82J7 635E
    B3G7 A22T WDR7X
    FF7M UY4M E6SC
    FUJ9 8NB7 U3YT
    DGE4 BNR5 T6KY
    OUJ8 N7B6 VC5R
    4SEA DQFV Q1B4
    FS8D FZ7G HJSE
    FV4B XH7J U7I6
    FRF8 GB3T JY5H
    F8BV U7YC TX8F
    FR6F 5R4C EX4D
    FF7V EB1N JRK5
    F6OY 9H8I B2V7
    FFN3 RM9T KY2L
    FD9A Q1FG H2Y3
    FBI8 YT8G VB7N
    K2OG IUY5 T7EA
    DQC2 VBJ3 IER8

    FFX6-0C2I-IVYU: Arctic blue
    FFPLOWHANSMA: Triple Captain power up
    FFPLNZUWMALS: Bonus 50 Points
    FFPLFMSJDKEL: Triple Captain power-up
    F2AYSAH5CCQH: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
    5FBKP6U2A6VD: 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate
    5XMJPG7RH49R: 3x Incubator Voucher
    FFA0-ES11-YL2D: Poker MP40
    FFXV-GG8N-U4YB: Custom Room
    Egghunter Loot Box, Phantom Bear- Bundle
    FFBC-T7P7-N2P2: Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate
    FFPL-PQXX-ENMS: Bonus 50 points power up
    SARG-886A-V5GR: Egg Day Banner, Egg Day Headpic avatar
    Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For May 20

    Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Explained

    As one can see, the Free Fire Max redeem codes include alphabets and numbers. Generally, gamers can get rewards and upgrades at the Free Fire Max store. However, this can be quite expensive and even drain your wallet. Plus, you can claim them as you progress through levels, but this too can be quite difficult at times.

    This is where the aforementioned Free Fire Max redeem codes come into the picture. They are free of cost and easy to claim. And the best part is that the rewards and upgrades of your choice directly appear in the gaming app, making it easy for you. Gamers can get weapon loot crates, skins, battle royale vouchers, and more with the Free Fire Max redeem codes.

     

    How To Claim Free Fire Max Redeem Codes?

    Here are the simple and easy steps to claim the Free Fire Max redeem codes:

    Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.

    Step 2: Next, log in to your Free Fire account using either Huawei, Facebook, Twitter, Apple, VK, or Google account. This should be the same as the one you log in to while playing Free Fire on your mobile.

    Step 3: Now, enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice from the list.

    Step 4: Once you enter the code from the list, it'll directly appear in the game vault. Gamers should ensure to claim the rewards before it expires.

    Step 5: Gamers should also note that they won't be able to claim the rewards using guest accounts. Hence, it's best to register and use that account to play Free Fire Max and claim freebies.

    Story first published: Friday, May 20, 2022, 9:53 [IST]
