Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For May 28, 2022: How To Claim Latest Rewards
Garena Free Fire Max is an upgraded version of the Garena Free Fire which was banned in February in India. The former has better graphics than the latter. For the unaware, the Garena Free Fire redeem codes let users win the latest diamonds and other rewards within the game.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for May 28 (today) are now available. Here we've listed the Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today and a step-by-step guide to claim it.
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Explained
In this battle royale game, players usually need character upgrades, for which, one needs money. However, you can avail these for free using the codes. We already know the Free Fire Max redemption code consists of 12/16 characters which include letters and numbers.
The latest redeem codes help you to get the latest diamonds, royale vouchers, guns, skins, characters, etc. However, you may bind your account to Facebook or VK in order to receive the rewards. As players won't be able to redeem rewards with guest accounts.
Besides, item rewards are shown in the vault tab in-game lobby; Golds or diamonds will automatically be added to the account wallet. To claim Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes today, follow these steps:
Step 1: First, you need to visit the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.
Step 2: Log in using your Facebook, Google, Huawei, Apple, or VK id. However, the account should be the same as the one you use while playing the game.
Step 3: Now, players have to copy the code of their choice from the list and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button.
Step 4: Rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section, where you'll have to claim before it expires. As, any expired codes cannot be redeemed.
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For May 28
FFMC2SJLKXSB: 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate
FFPLOWHANSMA: Triple Captain power up
C23Q2AGP9PH: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
FFMCLJESSCR7: 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
FFPLFMSJDKEL: Triple Captain power-up
F2AYSAH5CCQH: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
5FBKP6U2A6VD: 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate
5XMJPG7RH49R: 3x Incubator Voucher
SARG-886A-V5GR: Egg Day Banner, Egg Day Headpic avatar, Egghunter Loot Box, Phantom Bear- Bundle
FFBC-T7P7-N2P2: Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate
FFX6-0C2I-IVYU: Arctic blue
FFA0-ES11-YL2D: Poker MP40
FFXV-GG8N-U4YB: Custom Room
FFE4-E0DI-KX2D: Gloo Wall Skin
