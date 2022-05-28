Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For May 28, 2022: How To Claim Latest Rewards News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Garena Free Fire Max is an upgraded version of the Garena Free Fire which was banned in February in India. The former has better graphics than the latter. For the unaware, the Garena Free Fire redeem codes let users win the latest diamonds and other rewards within the game.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for May 28 (today) are now available. Here we've listed the Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today and a step-by-step guide to claim it.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Explained

In this battle royale game, players usually need character upgrades, for which, one needs money. However, you can avail these for free using the codes. We already know the Free Fire Max redemption code consists of 12/16 characters which include letters and numbers.

The latest redeem codes help you to get the latest diamonds, royale vouchers, guns, skins, characters, etc. However, you may bind your account to Facebook or VK in order to receive the rewards. As players won't be able to redeem rewards with guest accounts.

Besides, item rewards are shown in the vault tab in-game lobby; Golds or diamonds will automatically be added to the account wallet. To claim Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes today, follow these steps:

Step 1: First, you need to visit the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.

Step 2: Log in using your Facebook, Google, Huawei, Apple, or VK id. However, the account should be the same as the one you use while playing the game.

Step 3: Now, players have to copy the code of their choice from the list and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button.

Step 4: Rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section, where you'll have to claim before it expires. As, any expired codes cannot be redeemed.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For May 28

FFMC2SJLKXSB: 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate

FFPLOWHANSMA: Triple Captain power up

C23Q2AGP9PH: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate

FFMCLJESSCR7: 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

FFPLFMSJDKEL: Triple Captain power-up

F2AYSAH5CCQH: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

5FBKP6U2A6VD: 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate

5XMJPG7RH49R: 3x Incubator Voucher

SARG-886A-V5GR: Egg Day Banner, Egg Day Headpic avatar, Egghunter Loot Box, Phantom Bear- Bundle

FFBC-T7P7-N2P2: Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate

FFX6-0C2I-IVYU: Arctic blue

FFA0-ES11-YL2D: Poker MP40

FFXV-GG8N-U4YB: Custom Room

FFE4-E0DI-KX2D: Gloo Wall Skin

