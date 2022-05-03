Just In
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For May 3: New Codes For Loot Crates, Vouchers, More
Garena Free Fire Max is a popular battle royale game in India. The game is up against other titles like BGMI. Garena offers several rewards and upgrades, which further makes the game exciting. This can be claimed using the Free Fire Max redeem codes. Here's everything you need to know about the Free Fire Max redeem codes.
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Explained
Garena offers several rewards and upgrades for gamers. Generally, one needs to spend Free Fire diamonds to claim them. If not careful, this can drain your wallet. Gamers can also get these rewards as they progress through levels, but this can be quite hard, especially for rookie gamers. On the other hand, the Free Fire Max redeem codes offer similar rewards, free of cost.
One of the best aspects of the Free Fire Max redeem codes is it's free of cost. Gamers simply need to claim them with the steps mentioned below. They have access to several rewards and upgrades like loot crates, weapon royale vouchers, skins, weapons, and much more.
How To Claim Free Fire Max Redeem Codes?
Here are the steps to claim the Free Fire Max redeem codes:
Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.
Step 2: Next, log in to your Free Fire account using either Huawei, Facebook, Twitter, Apple, VK, or Google account. This should be the same as the one you log in to while playing Free Fire on your mobile.
Step 3: Now, enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice from the list.
Step 4: Once you enter the code from the list, it'll directly appear in the game vault. Gamers should ensure to claim the rewards before it expires.
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For May 3
FFX6-0C2I-IVYU: Arctic blue
FFA0-ES11-YL2D: Poker MP40
FFXV-GG8N-U4YB: Custom Room
FFE4-E0DI-KX2D: Gloo Wall Skin
HK9X-P6XT-E2ET: Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate
FFPL-NZUW-MALS: Bonus 50 Points
FFMC-2SJLK-XSB: 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate
FFPL-OWHA-NSMA: Triple Captain power up
C23Q-2AGP-9PH: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
FFMC-LJES-SCR7: 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
FFPL-FMSJ-DKEL: Triple Captain power-up
F2AY-SAH5C-CQH: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
5FBK-P6U2-A6VD: 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate
5XMJP-G7RH-49R: 3x Incubator Voucher
SARG-886A-V5GR: Egg Day Banner, Egg Day Headpic avatar, Egghunter Loot Box, Phantom Bear- Bundle
FFBC-T7P7-N2P2: Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate
FFPL-PQXX-ENMS: Bonus 50 points power up
Free Fire Max Redeem Codes: Points To Note
As one can see, the Free Fire Max redeem codes consist of alphabets and numbers, and one should be careful while entering them. The aforementioned steps will help get the redeem codes easily. But you also have to keep a few factors in mind while claiming them:
Point 1: You will need a registered account with either VK, Facebook, Google, or any other to claim the rewards. You can't do this with a guest account
Point 2: Item rewards are shown in the vault tab in-game lobby; Golds or diamonds will be added to the account wallet automatically.
Point 3: Gamers can contact customer service if they encounter any issues.
