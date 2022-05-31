Just In
- 46 min ago iQOO Neo 6 India Launch Today At 12 PM: Where To Watch Livestream Of Event?
- 3 hrs ago Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Redmi Note 11T Pro+, Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, iPhone 13 Pro Max, And More
- 14 hrs ago LG Tone Free FP9 TWS Earbuds Review: Quality Audio & Lots Of Innovation
- 15 hrs ago Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G Features, Pricing Details Out; SD695, AMOLED Panel Tipped
Don't Miss
- Movies Neetu Kapoor Reacts To Viral Bhayani's Comment On Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Wedding
- News Sidhu Moosewala murder: Over 2 dozen bullet wounds found
- Finance 10 BlueChip Stocks With Solid Profit Growth, RoE & Atractive Valuations
- Sports India's got Talent: IPL unearths next gen of fast bowlers, potential captain
- Lifestyle Foetus Found Growing Inside 40-Day-Old Baby In Bihar: Know More About The Rare Condition ‘Fetus In Fetu’
- Automobiles Indian Railways Trains’ Colour Codes: This Is What Each Colour Signifies
- Education UPSC CSE 2021 Toppers List: CSE Topper, 22 Others From Jamia RCA Figure In UPSC Civil Services 2021 AIR
- Travel Chennai To Host Exciting Dinosaur Festival In June – Know All About It
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For May 31: How To Claim New Rewards
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for May 31 (today) are now available. Using these, you can get the latest rewards and unlock various steps within the game. For character upgrades, players need to spend money. However, they can save it using the redeem codes. Here we've listed the Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today (May 31) and a quick guide on how to claim it.
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Details
For the unaware, Garena Free Fire Max is an upgraded version of the Garena Free Fire which was banned in February in India. The Free Fire Max has better graphics compared to the Garena Free Fire. Further, the Free Fire Max redemption code has also 12/16 characters including capital letters and numbers. With the latest redeem codes, one can access diamonds, royale vouchers, guns, skins, characters, and many more.
How To Claim Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes
One must know that you bind your account to Facebook or VK in order to receive the rewards. As players won't be able to redeem rewards with guest accounts. The rewards are shown in the vault tab in-game lobby; Golds or diamonds will automatically be added to the account wallet. Here's the step-by-step guide to claiming today's redeem codes.
Step 1: Visit the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.
Step 2: Log in using your Facebook, Google, Huawei, Apple, or VK id. However, the account should be the same as the one you use while playing the game.
Step 3: Now, copy the code of your choice from the list and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button.
Step 4: Now, rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section, where you'll have to claim before it expires. As, any expired codes cannot be redeemed.
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For May 31
Check out the latest Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for May 31, 2022.
4ST1ZTBE2RP9
B3G7A22TWDR7X
VNY3MQWNKEGU
J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
ZZATXB24QES8
FFIC33NTEUKA
U8S47JGJH5MG
FFAC2YXE6RF2
FFBBCVQZ4MW
8F3QZKNTLWBZ
WEYVGQC3CT8Q
3IBBMSL7AK8G
-
54,999
-
39,999
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
19,800
-
13,999
-
15,999
-
13,340
-
15,564
-
23,280
-
19,785
-
11,640
-
43,085
-
34,871