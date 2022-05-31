Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For May 31: How To Claim New Rewards News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for May 31 (today) are now available. Using these, you can get the latest rewards and unlock various steps within the game. For character upgrades, players need to spend money. However, they can save it using the redeem codes. Here we've listed the Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today (May 31) and a quick guide on how to claim it.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Details

For the unaware, Garena Free Fire Max is an upgraded version of the Garena Free Fire which was banned in February in India. The Free Fire Max has better graphics compared to the Garena Free Fire. Further, the Free Fire Max redemption code has also 12/16 characters including capital letters and numbers. With the latest redeem codes, one can access diamonds, royale vouchers, guns, skins, characters, and many more.

How To Claim Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes

One must know that you bind your account to Facebook or VK in order to receive the rewards. As players won't be able to redeem rewards with guest accounts. The rewards are shown in the vault tab in-game lobby; Golds or diamonds will automatically be added to the account wallet. Here's the step-by-step guide to claiming today's redeem codes.

Step 1: Visit the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.

Step 2: Log in using your Facebook, Google, Huawei, Apple, or VK id. However, the account should be the same as the one you use while playing the game.

Step 3: Now, copy the code of your choice from the list and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button.

Step 4: Now, rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section, where you'll have to claim before it expires. As, any expired codes cannot be redeemed.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For May 31

Check out the latest Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for May 31, 2022.

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

B3G7A22TWDR7X

VNY3MQWNKEGU

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

ZZATXB24QES8

FFIC33NTEUKA

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFBBCVQZ4MW

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

3IBBMSL7AK8G

