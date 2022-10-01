Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for October 1; Get Extra Diamonds, Loot Crates News oi -Sharmishte Datti

Garena Free Fire Max is a battle royale game that offers a premium gaming experience. Like other battle royale games, Free Fire Max offers many boosters and upgrades. For instance, gamers can use weapon skins, character upgrades, weapon loot crates, power-up boosters, battle royale vouchers, and more.

To recall, the Indian government banned the Garena Free Fire game over privacy and security concerns. The more premium Free Fire Max game is now available in the country. Like most other games, players can access bonuses and upgrades, and here's a way to get them for free.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Explained

Generally, gamers spend Free Fire diamonds to get these boosters and upgrades. Or, they have to progress through levels or win multiple matches. Buying the rewards can be quite expensive and even drain your wallet. This is where the Free Fire Max redeem codes come into the picture.

As the name suggests, the Free Fire Max redeem codes are a key to getting many rewards and upgrades free of cost. Gamers have to enter the codes at the redemption website, and the reward can be theirs, which can further boost their gaming performance.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for October 1

B61YCTNH4PV3

FFBCAC836MAC

FFBCLY4LNC4B

WOJJAFV3TU5E

FFBCLLP5S98AW

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FFPLFMSJDKEL

FFTILM659NZB

ESX24ADSM4K

3IBBMSL7AK8G

FFPLNZUWMALS

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FFPLUED93XRT

FFBCJVGJJ6VP

XUW3FNK7AV8N

L8LN F5WK 2YPN

26JT 3G6R QVAV

A46N U6UF Q2JP

6LU6 9JJZ J7S8

5R8S AGS5 MCK5

4UBY XPTW ERES

BKSK ECCM JZEB

Z2FB HASU 3VXS

How to Claim Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes?

As you can see, the Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes are a mix of alphabets and numbers. Hence, one should be accurate while claiming them. Here are the steps to claim the Free Fire Max redeem codes:

Step 1: Open the Free Fire Max redemption website or click on this link

Step 2: Log in with your registered Free Fire Max account via Facebook, Google, Huawei, Apple, or VK. You can't use a guest account to claim the rewards from the redeem codes

Step 3: Copy and paste Free Fire Max code in the text box and confirm. Note that some codes may not work as they are available for certain regions

Step 4: Lastly, rewards will directly appear in the mailing section, where you'll have to claim them before they expire. The diamonds will appear in the game's vault section.

