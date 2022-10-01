ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for October 1; Get Extra Diamonds, Loot Crates

    By
    |
    Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for October 1

    Garena Free Fire Max is a battle royale game that offers a premium gaming experience. Like other battle royale games, Free Fire Max offers many boosters and upgrades. For instance, gamers can use weapon skins, character upgrades, weapon loot crates, power-up boosters, battle royale vouchers, and more.

     

    To recall, the Indian government banned the Garena Free Fire game over privacy and security concerns. The more premium Free Fire Max game is now available in the country. Like most other games, players can access bonuses and upgrades, and here's a way to get them for free.

    Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Explained

    Generally, gamers spend Free Fire diamonds to get these boosters and upgrades. Or, they have to progress through levels or win multiple matches. Buying the rewards can be quite expensive and even drain your wallet. This is where the Free Fire Max redeem codes come into the picture.

    As the name suggests, the Free Fire Max redeem codes are a key to getting many rewards and upgrades free of cost. Gamers have to enter the codes at the redemption website, and the reward can be theirs, which can further boost their gaming performance.

    Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for October 1

    B61YCTNH4PV3
    FFBCAC836MAC
    FFBCLY4LNC4B
    WOJJAFV3TU5E
    FFBCLLP5S98AW
    4ST1ZTBE2RP9
    WLSGJXS5KFYR
    FFPLFMSJDKEL
    FFTILM659NZB
    ESX24ADSM4K
    3IBBMSL7AK8G
    FFPLNZUWMALS
    YXY3EGTLHGJX
    FFPLUED93XRT
    FFBCJVGJJ6VP
    XUW3FNK7AV8N
    L8LN F5WK 2YPN
    26JT 3G6R QVAV
    A46N U6UF Q2JP
    6LU6 9JJZ J7S8
    5R8S AGS5 MCK5
    4UBY XPTW ERES
    BKSK ECCM JZEB
    Z2FB HASU 3VXS

    How to Claim Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes?

    As you can see, the Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes are a mix of alphabets and numbers. Hence, one should be accurate while claiming them. Here are the steps to claim the Free Fire Max redeem codes:

     

    Step 1: Open the Free Fire Max redemption website or click on this link

    Step 2: Log in with your registered Free Fire Max account via Facebook, Google, Huawei, Apple, or VK. You can't use a guest account to claim the rewards from the redeem codes

    Step 3: Copy and paste Free Fire Max code in the text box and confirm. Note that some codes may not work as they are available for certain regions

    Step 4: Lastly, rewards will directly appear in the mailing section, where you'll have to claim them before they expire. The diamonds will appear in the game's vault section.

    Google Stadia is deadGoogle Stadia is dead

    Comments
    More FREE FIRE News
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: free fire gaming games news
    Story first published: Saturday, October 1, 2022, 8:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 1, 2022

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X