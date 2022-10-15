Just In
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for October 15: New Upgrades, Rewards, Freebies
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for October 15 are available now, bringing in a fresh dose of rewards and boosters for gamers. If you're looking for a way to enhance your gaming experience free of cost, claiming the Free Fire Max redeem codes is the easiest way.
As an inexpensive way to get boosters, the Free Fire Max redeem codes bring in many rewards and upgrades. Generally, gamers have to pass through levels or win multiple battle royale matches for mega boosters. This can be quite difficult at times. Another way to get boosters on Free Fire Max is by purchasing them at the store.
What are Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes?
Like most other games available today, Garena Free Fire Max offers many in-app purchases. It includes getting boosters and upgrades with Free Fire Diamonds. This can turn out to be quite expensive and can even drain your wallet. This is where the Free Fire Max redeem codes come into the picture.
One can get many rewards and upgrades with the Free Fire Max redeem codes for free. For instance, rewards like weapon royale vouchers, loot crates, weapon skins, and more are available with the redeem codes. You can also get the Free Fire diamonds with these codes and use them for more purchases. The steps to claim these codes are also easy and can be done in a jiffy.
How to Claim Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes?
Firstly, one requires a registered account to get the Free Fire Max redeem codes. You can't access them if you're using a guest account. Here are the steps to claim the rewards:
Step 1: Open the Free Fire Max redemption website or click on this link
Step 2: Log in with your registered Free Fire Max account via Facebook, Google, Huawei, Apple, or VK.
Step 3: Enter or paste the Free Fire Max code in the text box. The codes are region and server specific, so some may not work for the Indian region
Step 4: That's it! The rewards will directly appear in the mailing section and the diamonds will appear in the vault tab. You have to claim them before they expire.
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for October 15
C23Q-2AGP-9PH: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
FFMC-LJES-SCR7: 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
FFPL-FMSJ-DKEL: Triple Captain power-up
F2AY-SAH5-CCQH: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
FFXV-GG8N-U4YB: Custom Room
FFE4-E0DI-KX2D: Gloo Wall Skin
HK9X-P6XT-E2ET: Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate
FFPL-NZUW-MALS: Bonus 50 Points
5FBK-P6U2-A6VD: 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate
5XMJ-PG7R-H49R: 3x Incubator Voucher
SARG-886A-V5GR: Egg Day Banner, Egg Day Headpic avatar, Egghunter Loot Box, Phantom Bear- Bundle
FFBC-T7P7-N2P2: Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate
FFPL-PQXX-ENMS: Bonus 50 points power up
FFX6-0C2I-IVYU: Arctic blue
FFA0-ES11-YL2D: Poker MP40
FFMC-2SJL-KXSB: 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate
FFPL-OWHA-NSMA: Triple Captain power up
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes
Here are a few additional codes for today:
8F3QZKNTLWBZ
W0JJAFV3TU5E
FF119MB3PFA5
FF11NJN5YS3E
WLSGJXS5KFYR
FF1164XNJZ2V
FF10617KGUF9
FF11DAKX4WHV
X99TK56XDJ4X
SARG886AV5GR
YXY3EGTLHGJX
FF11HHGCGK3B
B6IYCTNH4PV3
ZRJAPH294KV5
FF10GCGXRNHY
Y6ACLK7KUD1N
FF11WFNPP956
MCPTFNXZF4TA
