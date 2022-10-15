ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for October 15: New Upgrades, Rewards, Freebies

    By
    |
    Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for October 15

    Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for October 15 are available now, bringing in a fresh dose of rewards and boosters for gamers. If you're looking for a way to enhance your gaming experience free of cost, claiming the Free Fire Max redeem codes is the easiest way.

     

    As an inexpensive way to get boosters, the Free Fire Max redeem codes bring in many rewards and upgrades. Generally, gamers have to pass through levels or win multiple battle royale matches for mega boosters. This can be quite difficult at times. Another way to get boosters on Free Fire Max is by purchasing them at the store.

    What are Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes?

    Like most other games available today, Garena Free Fire Max offers many in-app purchases. It includes getting boosters and upgrades with Free Fire Diamonds. This can turn out to be quite expensive and can even drain your wallet. This is where the Free Fire Max redeem codes come into the picture.

    One can get many rewards and upgrades with the Free Fire Max redeem codes for free. For instance, rewards like weapon royale vouchers, loot crates, weapon skins, and more are available with the redeem codes. You can also get the Free Fire diamonds with these codes and use them for more purchases. The steps to claim these codes are also easy and can be done in a jiffy.

    How to Claim Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes?

    Firstly, one requires a registered account to get the Free Fire Max redeem codes. You can't access them if you're using a guest account. Here are the steps to claim the rewards:

     

    Step 1: Open the Free Fire Max redemption website or click on this link

    Step 2: Log in with your registered Free Fire Max account via Facebook, Google, Huawei, Apple, or VK.

    Step 3: Enter or paste the Free Fire Max code in the text box. The codes are region and server specific, so some may not work for the Indian region

    Step 4: That's it! The rewards will directly appear in the mailing section and the diamonds will appear in the vault tab. You have to claim them before they expire.

    Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for October 15

    C23Q-2AGP-9PH: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
    FFMC-LJES-SCR7: 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
    FFPL-FMSJ-DKEL: Triple Captain power-up
    F2AY-SAH5-CCQH: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
    FFXV-GG8N-U4YB: Custom Room
    FFE4-E0DI-KX2D: Gloo Wall Skin
    HK9X-P6XT-E2ET: Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate
    FFPL-NZUW-MALS: Bonus 50 Points
    5FBK-P6U2-A6VD: 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate
    5XMJ-PG7R-H49R: 3x Incubator Voucher
    SARG-886A-V5GR: Egg Day Banner, Egg Day Headpic avatar, Egghunter Loot Box, Phantom Bear- Bundle
    FFBC-T7P7-N2P2: Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate
    FFPL-PQXX-ENMS: Bonus 50 points power up
    FFX6-0C2I-IVYU: Arctic blue
    FFA0-ES11-YL2D: Poker MP40
    FFMC-2SJL-KXSB: 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate
    FFPL-OWHA-NSMA: Triple Captain power up

    Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes

    Here are a few additional codes for today:

    8F3QZKNTLWBZ
    W0JJAFV3TU5E
    FF119MB3PFA5
    FF11NJN5YS3E
    WLSGJXS5KFYR
    FF1164XNJZ2V
    FF10617KGUF9
    FF11DAKX4WHV
    X99TK56XDJ4X
    SARG886AV5GR
    YXY3EGTLHGJX
    FF11HHGCGK3B
    B6IYCTNH4PV3
    ZRJAPH294KV5
    FF10GCGXRNHY
    Y6ACLK7KUD1N
    FF11WFNPP956
    MCPTFNXZF4TA

    Also Read: Nvidia's Latest Driver Improves Performance by 25 PercentAlso Read: Nvidia's Latest Driver Improves Performance by 25 Percent

    Comments
    More FREE FIRE News
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: free fire gaming news games
    Story first published: Saturday, October 15, 2022, 8:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 15, 2022

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X