Just In
- 1 min ago Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition With Unique Design Coming Soon To India
- 10 min ago Redmi A1 Could Compete Against JioPhone Next
- 2 hrs ago Vivo Y22 With Helio G85, 90Hz Display Launched; Features, Price, Availability In India
- 15 hrs ago Poco M5 4G Launched In India With 90Hz Display, 50MP Camera And More
Don't Miss
- Finance Buy This Mid Cap Consumer Durable Sector Stock For Target Price Of Rs 2,035 To Get 13% Potential Gains
- Sports India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2022: H2H Stats in T20Is, Most Runs, Most Wickets, Most 6s, Most 100s
- Movies Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi's Break-Up Rumours Surface After Latter Changes His Instagram Bio
- News Delhi-Mumbai Vistara flight returns midway due to whistling sound in cockpit
- Automobiles Mahindra XUV400 Electric SUV Teased Again - Exterior & Electric Blue Colour Revealed
- Education More Than 14500 Schools Across The Country To Be Developed As PM SHRI Schools
- Travel Most Scenic Train Journeys to Take in South India
- Lifestyle 5 Eye Makeup Looks To Create Glamorous Eyes
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For September 6: Get Bonus Points, Power Ups, More
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for September 6 are available now, bringing in a fresh dose of rewards and upgrades. Gamers can get many freebies with the redeem codes for today to boost their gaming performance in this popular battle royale game. Here's everything you need to know about Free Fire Max redeem codes for today.
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For September 6
Here's the list of Free Fire Max redeem codes for today:
JX5NQCM7U5CH: 1x M1014 Underground How Loot Crate
C23Q2AGP9PH: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
FFMCLJESSCR7: 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
FFPLFMSJDKEL: Triple Captain power-up
F2AYSAH5CCQH: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
FFMC5GZ8S3JC: 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate
ECSMH8ZK763Q: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
FFPLPQXXENMS: Bonus 50 points
FFPLNZUWMALS: Bonus 50 Points
FF9M-2GF1-4CBF: Pumpkin Land parachute and Astronaut Pack
FFMCF8XLVNKC: 2x Death's Eye Weapon Loot Crate
5FBKP6U2A6VD: 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate
5XMJPG7RH49R: 3x Incubator Voucher
FFMC2SJLKXSB: 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate
FFPLOWHANSMA: Triple Captain power up
FFMCVGNABCZ5: 2x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate
4ST1ZTBE2RP9: Street Boy Bundle (7 D)
How To Claim Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes?
For the unaware, the above-mentioned Free Fire Max codes might seem pointless. Like every other game, Garena Free Fire Max offers many upgrades and boosters, which further help in enhancing the game. However, gamers have to pass through levels and win tough matches to get many of these upgrades.
The game boosters are also available on the Free Fire store, and gamers can purchase them using the Free Fire diamonds. But this can be quite expensive and even drain your wallet. This is where the Free Fire Max redeem codes come into the picture. Gamers can get many boosters and upgrades free of cost with the codes.
Here are a few easy steps to claim the Free Fire Max Redeem Codes:
Step 1: Firstly, open the Free Fire Max redemption website or click on this link
Step 2: Now, login to your Free Fire Max account using either Google, Facebook, Huawei, or VK account
Step 3: Once done, enter the codes of your choice to redeem the rewards
Step 4: That's it! The rewards will directly appear in the mailing section of the game. Diamonds and currency will appear in the vault section of the Free Fire Max app.
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
31,830
-
31,499
-
26,265
-
24,960
-
21,839
-
15,999
-
11,570
-
11,700
-
7,070
-
7,086