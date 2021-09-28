Garena Free Fire Max Releasing In India Today: Steps To Download On Android And iPhone News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Gamers, Free Fire Max launch is coming right up! Garena Free Fire Max is one of the most awaited games in the battle royale specter. Better graphics, enhanced levels, and more awaits every user on Free Fire Max. Here's everything you need to know about the Free Max download from Google Play and when it'll be available for you.

Garena Free Fire Max Release Date

The wait for the Free Fire Max release is finally over. Garena Free Fire Max will release today, September 28. The brings with it all the experience of Free Fire but makes it even better with additional features. For one, the new Free Fire Max will include the Firelink technology, allowing you to login from the same account as the regular Free Fire available now.

Garena took to its Facebook and other social media handles to note the launch of the Free Fire Max game. The gaming company explained that the regular Free Fire game will be affected as it will go into maintenance mode from 9:30 AM till evening 6:30 PM in India. Players will be unable to enter the Free Fire game during this period. However, you'll be able to download Free Fire Max from Google Play easily in this period without any technical difficulties.

Garena Free Fire Max Download For Android

Previously, Garena Free Fire Max opened for pre-registrations earlier this month on Google Play. Pre-registered players will be rewarded with upgrades like the Cyber MAX loot box and more. If you have already pre-registered for Free Fire Max on your Android phone, it'll automatically download when it's available.

In case you haven't registered for Free Fire Max, here's how to download the game on your phone:

Step 1: Open Google Play on your Android phone

Step 2: Search for Free Fire Max from Garena or click on this link

Step 3: Select download and it'll automatically install on your Android phone

Step 4: Now, open the game and login with the same credentials as the earlier Free Fire game. You can retrieve your account with just a few steps.

Garena Free Fire Max Download On iPhone

Garena Free Fire Max launch has surely for everyone excited. However, iPhone and iPad users will still need to wait. Garena is yet to release Free Fire Max on the iOS platform, after which, you can download it from the App Store. Presently, the Apple App Store only has the Free Fire game and not the Max version.

Garena Free Fire Max Launch: What To Expect?

One of the top features tipped on Free Fire Max is the improved and enhanced graphics. Presently, Free Fire is designed for all phone users. The experience of Free Fire on a regular, budget phone and a premium, flagship phone is the same. When you have a high-end phone, the graphic capabilities are significantly higher.

The new Free Fire Max is designed for gamers and phone users. The improved graphics simply enhances the overall performance and experience of the game. Plus, the Firelink technology further makes it easy to transfer your account from the original Free Fire game to the Max version.

