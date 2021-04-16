Garena Free Fire OB27 Update Brings New Maps, Characters; How To Download News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Free Fire is undoubtedly one of the top games, especially when it comes to battle royale modes. With the PUBG ban in place, Free Fire has been wooing gamers with several new updates, upgrades, and rewards. The latest one of the Free Fire OB27 update, which brings in several new updates like new maps, characters, and more.

Free Fire OB27 Update Features

The Free Fire OB27 update comes as the next seasonal update with an all-new patch release. There are several new features as part of the upgrade. For one, the much-awaited Bermuda Remastered map is available now and will continue to be a permanent part of the Free Fire game. The map can be used for both Clash Squad and Ranked Mode games.

Apart from the new map, the Free Fire OB27 update brings in several new characters. Characters like Chono, who have been quite powerful, now have nerf weapons as part of the update. Additionally, Garena has released two new characters named Xayne and Maro. To note, Xayne is capable of handling all extreme sports within the game!

Also, the Free Fire OB27 update brings in the 'Advanced Room Cards', an update to the room cards. Other features updated include Clash Squad and dynamic changes in it. There's also a new weapon store, allowing players can enter the battle with new weaponry.

Got a flair for extreme activities? 🤾 Have Xayne carry out all the extremes in-game! Get the new character in our latest Top Up event starting today.



The Xayne Top Up event ends on the 21st of April. ⏳#FreeFire #IndiaKaBattleRoyale #Booyah pic.twitter.com/c5geLBsZZq — Free Fire India Official (@IndiaFreeFire) April 15, 2021

Free Fire OB27 Update: How To Download

To download the latest Free Fire update, head over to Google Play or the Apple App Store on your smartphone > search Garena Free Fire. If there's a new update, it will automatically download and install on your phone. That said, the new update could take some time to reach the Google Play and App Store for download.

However, it's possible to download the Free Fire OB27 update using external links from your mobile browser. That said, the external links could be unstable, which is generally not advised to download. There are APK and OBB files that can be downloaded by simply searching on your mobile browser. However, ensure that the website is safe before downloading. Also, you will need to provide additional permission to download these external files.

