Garena Free Fire Quiz Answers For Today; Steps To Play And Earn Golden Royale Voucher

Garena Free Fire 4th Anniversary celebrations are in full swing, giving gamers a chance to win several goodies. One such event is the Free Fire quiz, which is popping up a new question every day and bringing out new rewards for the correct answer. Here's everything you need to know about the Garena Free Fire 4th Anniversary quiz answers.

Garena Free Fire Quiz Explained: Steps To Play And Win

Presently, the Free Fire 4th Anniversary celebration is running from August 20 to August 29. The quiz will also appear on the game during this duration. Every day, gamers will face pop-up quiz questions related to the game. When you answer it correctly, you will get a reward. Here are the steps to play and win rewards with the Free Fire quiz.

To note, the Free Fire game will pop up one question per day and it will be showing up frequently throughout the app. If you get the answer wrong, worry not, Garena is offering you multiple attempts to answer it. Just remember that the Garena Free Fire quiz questions will appear randomly. So, answer it when it pops up.

Also, Garena is popping up a new question every day. Since only five days have passed, we have only five questions with us, which are mentioned below. Once you select the right answer, you will win rewards.

Garena Free Fire Quiz Answers For Today

We have made things easy by bringing in the quiz questions and answers right here:

Question 1: Who is the DJ collaborating with Free Fire's 4th Anniversary?

Answer: All of the Above

Question 2: Which character was carried by players the most in the past year in Free Fire?

Answer: Alok

Question 3: What is the theme song for the 4th Anniversary of Free Fire?

Answer: Reunion

Question 4: Which pet was carried by players the most in the past year in Free Fire?

Answer: Mr. Waggor

Question 5: Which of the following characters has not yet awakened?

Answer: Moco

When you answer a quiz question correctly, you can win several rewards. This includes 1x Gold Royale Voucher, 3x Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate, 3x Pet Food, Crimson Neon parachute, 4th Anniversary Pin, and more.

