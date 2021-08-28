Garena Free Fire Quiz Answers For What Was The Weapon With Most Kills News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Garena Free Fire quiz is one of the most exciting events as part of the game's 4th Anniversary celebrations. If you're looking for an easy way to get rewards and upgrades, then the Free Fire Quiz is the right place for you. Here's everything you need to know about the Free Fire Quiz answers and the rewards you can earn.

Free Fire Quiz Answers For Today

We have made things easy by bringing in the Free Fire quiz questions and the answers right here:

Question 1(New question for today): What was the weapon with the most kills?

Answer: MP40

Question 2: Who is Maxim's sister?

Answer: Misha

Question 3: Which pet was carried by players the most in the past year in Free Fire?

Answer: Mr. Waggor

Question 4: What is the theme song for the 4th Anniversary of Free Fire?

Answer: Reunion

Question 5: Which character was carried by players the most in the past year in Free Fire?

Answer: Alok

Question 6: Who is the DJ collaborating with Free Fire's 4th Anniversary?

Answer: All of the Above

How To Play Free Fire Quiz?

As mentioned earlier, Free Fire is hosting its 4th Anniversary celebrations and is having several in-game events, including the Free Fire Quiz. When gamers answer the quiz questions correctly, they are eligible for several rewards. The celebrations run until August 29 and gamers can try their luck with the quiz until then.

When gamers answer the Free Fire quiz questions correctly, they stand a chance to win rewards like Gold Royale Voucher, Party Animal Weapon Loot Box3, Pet Foodx3, Crimson Neon Parachute, and the 4th Anniversary Pin. Here's how to play the Free Fire quiz:

Step 1: Open the game > select the Calendar icon on the top-right corner of the screen.

Step 2: You'll see the 4th Anniversary tab with all the events displayed. Select the Anniversary Quiz here.

Step 3: The page will redirect and you can now see the list of questions as part of the Free Fire Anniversary Quiz.

Step 4: Here, answer all the questions correctly. In case you get one wrong, worry not as Free Fire will give more than one chance. You simply need to click the 'Get Answer Chance' option for another go.

Step 5: That's it! With the right answers, you can earn points, which will ultimately get you more rewards.

Best Mobiles in India