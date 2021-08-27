Garena Free Fire Quiz Answers For Who Is Maxim’s Sister: Play To Earn These Rewards News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Garena Free Fire 4th Anniversary celebrations are in full swing, rewarding gamers with upgrades, loot crates, and much more. If you're looking for some free rewards, the Free Fire quiz is the best place to try your luck. As the name suggests, the Free Fire Quiz poses questions to which the right answers will earn you rewards.

What Is Free Fire Quiz?

Free Fire is hosting its 4th Anniversary celebrations and is having several in-game events, including the Free Fire Quiz. When gamers answer the quiz questions correctly, they are eligible for several rewards like Gold Royale Voucher, Party Animal Weapon Loot Box3, Pet Foodx3, Crimson Neon Parachute, and the 4th Anniversary Pin. The quiz is live now and will run until August 29.

Garena Free Fire Quiz Answers

We have made things easy by bringing in the quiz questions and answers right here:

Question 1: Who is Maxim's sister?

Answer: Misha

Question 2: Which pet was carried by players the most in the past year in Free Fire?

Answer: Mr. Waggor

Question 3: What is the theme song for the 4th Anniversary of Free Fire?

Answer: Reunion

Question 4: Which character was carried by players the most in the past year in Free Fire?

Answer: Alok

Question 5: Who is the DJ collaborating with Free Fire's 4th Anniversary?

Answer: All of the Above

How To Play Free Fire Quiz?

Here are the steps to play the Free Fire quiz:

Step 1: Open the game > select the Calendar icon on the top-right corner of the screen.

Step 2: You'll see the 4th Anniversary tab with all the events displayed. Select the Anniversary Quiz here.

Step 3: The page will redirect and you can now see the list of questions as part of the Free Fire Anniversary Quiz.

Step 4: Here, answer all the questions correctly. In case you get one wrong, worry not as Free Fire will give more than one chance. You simply need to click the 'Get Answer Chance' option for another go.

Step 5: That's it! With the right answers, you can earn points, which will ultimately get you more rewards.

Best Mobiles in India