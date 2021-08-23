Garena Free Fire Quiz Answers: Steps To Play Quiz And Earn Rewards On Free Fire News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Garena Free Fire 4th anniversary celebrations have brought in several events and in-game tournaments. The Anniversary event has begun on August 30 and will go on till August 29, which gives gamers ample time to earn rewards and other benefits easily. One such event is the Garena Free Fire Quiz, which will reward gamers when correct answers are entered.

Garena Free Fire Quiz Explained

As mentioned earlier, the Garena Free Fire quiz comes as part of the Free Fire 4th Anniversary celebrations. The popular battle royale game has collaborated with several top brands, including McLaren for the occasion. The Garena Free Fire quiz is one of the easiest ways to win rewards on the game.

Garena Free Fire Quiz Answers For August 23

We have made things easy by bringing in the Garena Free Fire quiz questions and answers right here:

Question 1: What is the Theme Song for the 4th Anniversary of Free Fire?

Answer: Reunion

Question 2: Which character was carried by players the most in the past year in Free Fire?

Answer: Alok

Question 3: Who is the DJ Collaborating with Free Fire's 4th Anniversary?

Answer: All of the above

Garena Free Fire Quiz: How To Play And Win Rewards?

Of course, gamers will need to answer the questions correction to win these rewards. There are also a few factors to bear in mind to play the Garena Free Fire quiz. Firstly, Garena has opted for five questions for the game and they will appear randomly in the game. Also, gamers will be able to answer one question only in a day. If you get the answer wrong, worry not. Garena is offering you multiple attempts to answer it.

Just remember that the Garena Free Fire quiz questions will appear randomly. So, answer it when it pops up. Once you select the right answer, you will win rewards. Since only three days have passed after the quiz opened, we have only three questions with us, which are mentioned above. More Garena Free Fire quiz questions will appear as long as the 4th Anniversary event runs, which is until August 29.

