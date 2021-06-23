ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Code Reward List: Get 3x Weapon Royale Voucher, Other Benefits

    By
    |

    Garena Free Fire is undoubtedly one of the most popular games when it comes to battle royale modes. Garena releases several rewards and benefits, which can be claimed using the Free Fire redeem codes or ff rewards. Here's everything you need to know about the Free Fire redeem codes rewards list for today.

     

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Code Reward List For June 23

    Garena Free Fire Redeem Code

    The ff rewards keep updating every day and we've made things easy by bringing in the complete list right here. Here are the Free Fire reward codes for today:

    • R9UVPEYJOXZX for 3x Weapon Royale voucher
    • 468DA6XFCPDW for Leap of Faith Surfboard
    • ESX2-4ADS-GM4K for Free Dragon AK Skin
    • BAKA-NSBH-SNSN for Free Pet
    • POYR-RVNB-FSLP for Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate
    • AJDG-753H-LHS5 for Free DJ Alok Character Upgrade
    • ERT5-6Y7U-JHBV: EGG Hunter Loot Box
    • ZFMUVTLYSLSC: 2x SCAR Blood Moon Weapon Loot Crates
    • BSJS-FSIG-58H3 for Titian Mark Gun skins
    • HSCD-SJOH-F47H for Outfit
    • GJSK-SBHS-6HSH for Free Fire Diamonds
    • AWER-TGHB-VCSD: Free Diamonds Voucher
    • HSKS-BSAN-NHA5 for 50,000 diamond codes

    How To Get FF Reward Codes?

    There are a couple of steps to be followed to get the Free Fire reward codes. But before that, let's understand what the FF reward codes are. Like most games today, Garena Free Fire has several rewards and benefits that help boost the overall gaming performance. Generally, you would need to spend Free Fire diamonds to get these upgrades.

    At the same time, you can get them for free by using the reward codes for free, making them cheap and accessible. Benefits like DJ Alok character upgrade, Free Fire diamonds, and so on can be claimed for free. To note, the main ff reward for today gets you the 3x weapon royale voucher.

    The steps to claim the Free Fire rewards are quite easy and can be followed here.

    Step 1: Firstly, open the Garena Free Fire rewards page. You can simply click on this link

     

    Step 2: Next, you will need to log in using either your Google, Apple, Facebook, VK, or Huawei account.

    Step 3: Once done, you can enter the code of your choice to claim the ff reward. This will directly appear in the Free Fire gaming app. Now isn't this an easy and best way to get reward benefits?

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: free fire gaming apps news
    Story first published: Wednesday, June 23, 2021, 15:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 23, 2021

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X