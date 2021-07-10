Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 2021 India Today; New Rewards And Steps To Claim Them News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 2021 are available now, for the India server. Like always, the Free Fire redeem codes bring in several upgrades and other bonuses for gamers. If you're looking to up your gaming performance, then the Free Fire redeem codes or the FF rewards codes could be a good help.

Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained

Free Fire has emerged as one of the top trending games in battle royale mode. Like most other games, there are several upgrades, loots, weapons, skins, and other rewards available. Generally, gamers would need to spend the Free Fire Diamonds, the in-game currency, to get these benefits. However, the Free Fire redeem codes 2021 bring in these upgrades for free! The Free Fire redeem codes 2021 brings in rewards like the old fashioned weapon loot crate, scorching sands weapon loot crate, and more.

Free Fire Redeem Codes List

We have made things easy by bringing in the complete list of Free Fire redeem codes for today.

FFMC6UR5ZNJQ for Old Fashioned Weapon Loot Crate

FFMC2SJLKXSB for 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate

XLMMVSBNV6YC for 2x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

XUW3FNK7AV8N for 2x Custom Room Cards

LH3DHG87XU5U for 1x Diamond Royale Voucher and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

PACJJTUA29UU for 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

DDFRTY1111POUYT for Free Pet

FFGYBGFDAPQO for Free Fire Diamonds

FFGTYUO11POKH for Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

BBHUQWPO1111UY for Diamond Royale Voucher

MJTFAER6UOP11 for 60,000 diamond codes

SDAWR66YO11UB for free DJ Alok character

NHKJU66TREQW for Titian mark gun skins

How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?

There are a couple of steps that one needs to follow to get the FF rewards codes, which are explained below:

Step 1: Firstly, open the Garena Free Fire rewards website or directly click on the link to rewards.ff.garena.com

Step 2: Log in using Google, Huawei, Apple, VK, or Facebook accounts.

Step 3: Once done, the page reloads where you need to enter the FF reward code of your choice. Make sure you enter the 12-digit code accurately here.

Step 4: That's it! The rewards will directly appear in the Free Fire gaming app on your phone via the mail section. Simply tap on it and it will be added to your vault.

