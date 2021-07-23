Just In
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Brings Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate, Street Boy Bundle, More
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today are available now, bringing with it several rewards and upgrades for free. One can claim rewards like diamond royale vouchers, battle royale vouchers, loot crates, character upgrades, and much more. Here's everything you need to know about the Free Fire redeem codes and what it offers.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained
Garena Free Fire offers several upgrades and benefits to gamers to boost their gaming performance. Generally, one would need to spend Free Fire diamonds, which are the in-game currency, to buy them. That said, the Free Fire redeem codes come in handy here as they are free and offer all the goodies you want. Rewards like Street Boy Bundle, Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate, free pets, and more can be claimed for free.
Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today
We have brought in the Free Fire redeem codes for today right here. Take a look:
4ST1 ZTBE 2RP9 for Street Boy Bundle
FFMC LJES SCR7 for 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
FFMC 5GZ8 S3JC for 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate
FFMC 6UR5 ZNJQ for Old Fashioned Weapon Loot Crate
FFMC 2SJL KXSB for 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate
XLMM VSBN V6YC for 2x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
PACJ JTUA 29UU for 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
XUW3 FNK7 AV8N for 2x Custom Room Cards
LH3D HG87 XU5U for 1x Diamond Royale Voucher and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
DDFRTY1111POUYT for a free pet
FFGYBGFDAPQO for Free Fire diamonds
FFGTYUO11POKH for Justin fighter and vandals rebellions loot crate
BBHUQWPO1111UY for diamond royale voucher
R9UVPEYJOXZX for 3x Weapon Royale Voucher
How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?
Here are the steps to claim the Free Fire redeem codes:
Step 1: Firstly, open the Garena Free Fire rewards website or directly click on the link to rewards.ff.garena.com
Step 2: Log in using Google, Huawei, Apple, VK, or Facebook accounts.
Step 3: Once done, the page reloads where you need to enter the FF reward code of your choice. Make sure you enter the 12-digit code accurately here.
Step 4: Lastly, the rewards will directly appear in the in-game mail section, where you need to claim it before it expires.
