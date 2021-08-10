Just In
- 56 min ago Vivo Laptops, Vivo Watch Likely To Arrive In India
- 9 hrs ago Sony Independence Day Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Headphones, Speakers, Home Theatre System, And More
- 11 hrs ago Redmi K40 Gaming Edition LED Customizations Enabled Via New Update; Other Features To Check Out
- 13 hrs ago OnePlus Nord N200 5G Proves Its Mettle With Intensive Durability Tests; All You Need To Know
Don't Miss
- Movies Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty Lashes Out At Pratik Sehajpal; Calls Him ‘Annoying’; Watch Video
- Sports Tokyo 2020 recap: Four best athletes
- Finance Buy These 2 Stocks For 23% Gains Says Motilal Oswal
- News World Lion Day: Asiatic lions in India up 29%, see how many left
- Lifestyle Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Blanket Worm Kambli Poochi
- Education Karnataka SSLC Marks Card And Marksheet Download 2021
- Automobiles Volkswagen Taigun Pre-Bookings Open Ahead Of India Launch: But There Is A Catch!
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Kerala In September
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For August 10; Full List Of Rewards And Steps To Claim Them
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for August 10 are available now, bringing with it a fresh dose of rewards and bonuses. If you're looking to up your gaming performance, the Free Fire redeem codes might help you by bringing in rewards and upgrades for free. Here's everything you need to know about the Free Fire redeem codes.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained
If you're new to the gaming specter, then this is for you. Garena Free Fire redeem codes are the easiest way to claim rewards and upgrades on the popular battle royale game. Gamers can get several upgrades, weapons, loot crates, and more.
However, you would generally need to pay Free Fire diamonds to claim them. On the other hand, one can get them for free using the Free Fire Redeem Codes. You only need to head over to the Free Fire redeem codes website and get these benefits.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For August 10
- JX5NQCM7U5CH for 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate
- FF9M-2GF1-4CBF for Pumpkin Land parachute and Astronaut Pack
- FFMCF8XLVNKC for 2x Death's Eye Weapon Loot Crate
- FFMCVGNABCZ5 for 2x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate
- 4ST1ZTBE2RP9 for Street Boy Bundle (7 D)
- FFMC5GZ8S3JC for 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate
- ECSMH8ZK763Q for 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
- FFPLPQXXENMS for Bonus 50 points
- FFPLNZUWMALS for Bonus 50 Points
- FFMC2SJLKXSB for 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate
- FFPLOWHANSMA for Triple Captain power up
- C23Q2AGP9PH for 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
- FFMCLJESSCR7: 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
- FFPLFMSJDKEL for Triple Captain power-up
- F2AYSAH5CCQH for 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
- 5FBKP6U2A6VD for 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate
- 5XMJPG7RH49R for 3x Incubator Voucher
- FFES-PORT-SF2A for Crystal Soul Backpack and Ford Bobblehead
- HXVD-EU6E-PW5X for Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate
- PACJ-JTUA-29UU for Diamond Royale Voucher
- WMWT-8A96-RHDF for 50x Saphire Tokens
- SDERT56YUJNB for Shirou Free Fire Character
- SDERTYHBGVCD for Animal Weapon Loot Crate
- TJ57OSSDN5AP for 3x Diamond Royale Voucher
- WLSGJXS5KFYR for AWM Duke Swallowtail (7d)
- B6IYCTNH4PV3 for AUG Cyber Bounty Hunter (Today)
- BYWL56K44RKH for 2x Mechanical Weapon Loot Crate
How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?
Step 1: Firstly, head over to the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.
Step 2: Next, log in using Facebook, Google, Apple, Huawei, or VK id.
Step 3: Now, enter the 12 digit code of your choice in the dialog box.
Step 4: That's it! The rewards will directly appear in the in-app mailing section. Make sure to claim these benefits before it expires!
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
15,630
-
13,630
-
7,900
-
17,193
-
70,338
-
52,751
-
30,999
-
26,000
-
3,510
-
22,999