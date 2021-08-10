Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For August 10; Full List Of Rewards And Steps To Claim Them News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for August 10 are available now, bringing with it a fresh dose of rewards and bonuses. If you're looking to up your gaming performance, the Free Fire redeem codes might help you by bringing in rewards and upgrades for free. Here's everything you need to know about the Free Fire redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained

If you're new to the gaming specter, then this is for you. Garena Free Fire redeem codes are the easiest way to claim rewards and upgrades on the popular battle royale game. Gamers can get several upgrades, weapons, loot crates, and more.

However, you would generally need to pay Free Fire diamonds to claim them. On the other hand, one can get them for free using the Free Fire Redeem Codes. You only need to head over to the Free Fire redeem codes website and get these benefits.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For August 10

JX5NQCM7U5CH for 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

FF9M-2GF1-4CBF for Pumpkin Land parachute and Astronaut Pack

FFMCF8XLVNKC for 2x Death's Eye Weapon Loot Crate

FFMCVGNABCZ5 for 2x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

4ST1ZTBE2RP9 for Street Boy Bundle (7 D)

FFMC5GZ8S3JC for 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate

ECSMH8ZK763Q for 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

FFPLPQXXENMS for Bonus 50 points

FFPLNZUWMALS for Bonus 50 Points

FFMC2SJLKXSB for 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate

FFPLOWHANSMA for Triple Captain power up

C23Q2AGP9PH for 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate

FFMCLJESSCR7: 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

FFPLFMSJDKEL for Triple Captain power-up

F2AYSAH5CCQH for 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

5FBKP6U2A6VD for 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate

5XMJPG7RH49R for 3x Incubator Voucher

FFES-PORT-SF2A for Crystal Soul Backpack and Ford Bobblehead

HXVD-EU6E-PW5X for Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate

PACJ-JTUA-29UU for Diamond Royale Voucher

WMWT-8A96-RHDF for 50x Saphire Tokens

SDERT56YUJNB for Shirou Free Fire Character

SDERTYHBGVCD for Animal Weapon Loot Crate

TJ57OSSDN5AP for 3x Diamond Royale Voucher

WLSGJXS5KFYR for AWM Duke Swallowtail (7d)

B6IYCTNH4PV3 for AUG Cyber Bounty Hunter (Today)

BYWL56K44RKH for 2x Mechanical Weapon Loot Crate

How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?

Step 1: Firstly, head over to the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.

Step 2: Next, log in using Facebook, Google, Apple, Huawei, or VK id.

Step 3: Now, enter the 12 digit code of your choice in the dialog box.

Step 4: That's it! The rewards will directly appear in the in-app mailing section. Make sure to claim these benefits before it expires!

Best Mobiles in India