Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For August 16; Get Master of Minds Weapon Loot Crate News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for August 16 are available now for gamers. Like always, the redeem codes offer rewards, upgrades, and other benefits for free. The Free Fire redeem codes for today offers upgrades like Master of Minds Weapon Loot Crate, Bunny Egg Loot Box, and much more. Here's everything you need to know about it.

Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained

Garena Free Fire has emerged as one of the most downloaded gaming apps on Google Play. The game offers several rewards and benefits for gamers, which they generally have to purchase using the Free Fire diamonds. On the other hand, the Garena Free Fire redeem codes offer the same rewards for free.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For August 16

Here's the list of working Free Fire redeem codes that can be accessed for today:

FF9M-2GF1-4CBF for Pumpkin Land Parachute & Astronaut Pack

FF9M-N7P8-EUCH for Master of Minds Weapon Loot Crate and Bunny Egg Loot Box

FASD-FVGB-HNJK for Choice Crate

FSDE-FGBN-MKFD for Phantom Weapon Loot Crate and Gold Royale Voucher

FDER-FGHJ-KIU8 for Leap of Faith Surfboard, Water Fest 2021, and Guitar Basher

F4RT-YUIK-MNBG for Unleash Inhibition Backpack and A124 Bobblehead

FT6Y-7UIK-JMNB for 2x Mr. Waggor Box

U8IK-MJNH-GFDS for Shuffling emote and 10x Magic Cube Fragments

FRTY-HUJM-KOIU for Famas Moonwalk Loot Crate

FRFT-GHBN-MKIU for 2x Street couple loot crate and 3x Cupid Scar Weapon Loot Crate Delivery Weapon Loot Crate.

JX5NQCM7U5CH for 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

FF9M-2GF1-4CBF for Pumpkin Land parachute and Astronaut Pack

FFMCF8XLVNKC for 2x Death's Eye Weapon Loot Crate

FFMCVGNABCZ5 for 2x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

4ST1ZTBE2RP9 for Street Boy Bundle (7 D)

FFMC5GZ8S3JC for 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate

ECSMH8ZK763Q for 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

FFPLPQXXENMS for Bonus 50 points

FFMC2SJLKXSB for 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate

FFPLOWHANSMA for Triple Captain power up

WMWT-8A96-RHDF for 50x Saphire Tokens

SDERT56YUJNB for Shirou Free Fire Character

WLSGJXS5KFYR for AWM Duke Swallowtail (7d)

B6IYCTNH4PV3 for AUG Cyber Bounty Hunter

How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?

Step 1: Firstly, head over to the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.

Step 2: Next, log in using Facebook, Google, Apple, Huawei, or VK id.

Step 3: Now, enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice in the dialog box.

Step 4: That's it! The rewards will directly appear in the in-app mailing section. Make sure to claim these benefits before it expires!

Best Mobiles in India