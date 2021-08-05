Just In
- 7 hrs ago Amazon Freedom Festival Sale: Discount Offers On Camera, Laptops, Smart Watches, Tablets, And More
- 11 hrs ago Motorola Edge S Pro To Feature Triple Rear Camera With 50X Digital Zoom; Is It Coming To India?
- 14 hrs ago Realme 32-inch FHD Smart TV Review: Good Enough For Your Living Room?
- 14 hrs ago Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 Leaked Video Reveals Crazy Flexible Screen With Under-Display Camera
Don't Miss
- News Ram temple in Ayodhya to be ready by 2025, open for 'darshan' to devotees by 2023 end
- Movies Discovery+ Announces Star-Studded Content Line-Up Featuring Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday & Others
- Sports India vs England, 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Rohit-Rahul hold guard after Bumrah, Shami shine for visitors
- Finance RBI New Rule- Be Extra Careful When Issuing Cheque For Payment Or Else Bear Penalty
- Education List Of Fake Universities 2021 Declared By UGC: Check Statewise List Of 24 Fake Universities
- Automobiles No Reduction In Import Duties For Tesla Says Government — Tesla Cars To Remain Expensive In India
- Lifestyle Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2021: Make It An Accessories Day With Discounted Bags And Sunglasses
- Travel Best Places To Visit In North India In September
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For August 5: Full List Of Rewards And Steps To Claim Them
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today are available, bringing with it several benefits. Today's main code gets you rewards like Underground Howl Loot Crate, Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate, and more. The steps to claim these rewards and the complete list of FF rewards codes are explained in detail here.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained
Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games today. The game offers several rewards, upgrades, and other benefits. Generally, one would need to spend Free Fire diamonds, which are the in-game currency. At the same time, the Free Fire redeem codes bring these rewards and benefits for free. You simply need to enter the codes at the redemption website and claim the rewards.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today
The complete list of Free Fire redeem codes is available now and listed below. You can choose the reward of your choice to claim the benefits directly on the gaming app.
- FFMCF8XLVNKC: 2x Death's Eye Weapon Loot Crate
- FFMCVGNABCZ5: 2x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate
- 5FBKP6U2A6VD: 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate
- C23Q2AGP9PH: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
- FFMCLJESSCR7: 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
- FFMC2SJLKXSB: 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate
- FFMC5GZ8S3JC: 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate
- ECSMH8ZK763Q: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
- F2AYSAH5CCQH: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
- 5XMJPG7RH49R: 3x Incubator Voucher
- 4ST1ZTBE2RP9: Street Boy Bundle (7 D)
- FFPLPQXXENMS: Bonus 50 points
- FFPLNZUWMALS: Bonus 50 Points
- FFPLOWHANSMA: Triple Captain power up
- FFPLFMSJDKEL: Triple Captain power-up
How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?
As you can see, the Free Fire redeem codes include 12 characters mixed with alphabets and numbers. Ensure that you enter these codes accurately at the Free Fire codes redemption site. Here are the steps to claim the above-mentioned benefits and upgrades:
Step 1: Firstly, head over to the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.
Step 2: Next, log in using Facebook, Google, Apple, Huawei, or VK id.
Step 3: Now, enter the 12 digit code of your choice in the dialog box.
Step 4: That's it! The rewards will directly appear in the in-app mailing section. Make sure to claim these benefits before it expires!
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
70,338
-
52,751
-
30,999
-
26,000
-
3,510
-
22,999
-
32,000
-
24,999
-
4,406
-
19,000