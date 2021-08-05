Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For August 5: Full List Of Rewards And Steps To Claim Them News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today are available, bringing with it several benefits. Today's main code gets you rewards like Underground Howl Loot Crate, Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate, and more. The steps to claim these rewards and the complete list of FF rewards codes are explained in detail here.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained

Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games today. The game offers several rewards, upgrades, and other benefits. Generally, one would need to spend Free Fire diamonds, which are the in-game currency. At the same time, the Free Fire redeem codes bring these rewards and benefits for free. You simply need to enter the codes at the redemption website and claim the rewards.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today

The complete list of Free Fire redeem codes is available now and listed below. You can choose the reward of your choice to claim the benefits directly on the gaming app.

FFMCF8XLVNKC: 2x Death's Eye Weapon Loot Crate

FFMCVGNABCZ5: 2x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

5FBKP6U2A6VD: 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate

C23Q2AGP9PH: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate

FFMCLJESSCR7: 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

FFMC2SJLKXSB: 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate

FFMC5GZ8S3JC: 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate

ECSMH8ZK763Q: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

F2AYSAH5CCQH: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

5XMJPG7RH49R: 3x Incubator Voucher

4ST1ZTBE2RP9: Street Boy Bundle (7 D)

FFPLPQXXENMS: Bonus 50 points

FFPLNZUWMALS: Bonus 50 Points

FFPLOWHANSMA: Triple Captain power up

FFPLFMSJDKEL: Triple Captain power-up

How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?

As you can see, the Free Fire redeem codes include 12 characters mixed with alphabets and numbers. Ensure that you enter these codes accurately at the Free Fire codes redemption site. Here are the steps to claim the above-mentioned benefits and upgrades:

Step 1: Firstly, head over to the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.

Step 2: Next, log in using Facebook, Google, Apple, Huawei, or VK id.

Step 3: Now, enter the 12 digit code of your choice in the dialog box.

Step 4: That's it! The rewards will directly appear in the in-app mailing section. Make sure to claim these benefits before it expires!

